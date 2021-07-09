Kanwar Yatra 2021: UP prepares for July 25 launch; Yogi govt calls special meet as suspense over Uttarakhand remains

Kanwar Yatra begins with the onset of Shrawan month every year and this time it is set to start on July 25. (Photo Source: IE)

Days after the Uttarakhand government said that it would not allow Kanwar Yatra in the state, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has called a special meeting to discuss and review the preparation of the yatra. The Yogi-led state government has said that it would coordinate with all the neighbouring states in this regard and will try to find out a way to facilitate pilgrims during the yatra. According to a report in the Indian Express, CM Yogi reportedly spoke to his Uttarakhand counterpart on this issue. Sources said that following the discussion, he called a special meeting of his officials to review the preparation.

Kanwar Yatra begins with the onset of Shrawan month every year and this time it is set to start on July 25. The pilgrimage will go on for a period of around 15 days and during this time large numbers of devotees throng the banks of the holy river Ganga in Haridwar, Uttarakhand to collect water for ‘Jalabhishek’ in Shiva temples. Haridwar usually witnesses a large number of devotees from states like Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab and Haryana. The devotees usually prefer to travel on foot and sometimes through vehicles. Around 3.5 crore kanwariyas visited Haridwar during the auspicious month in 2019.

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awaneesh Kumar Awasthi said that the state has allowed Kanwar Yatra under the direction of the chief minister.

“As directed by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Kanwar Yatra has been allowed this year. We will make sure that all Covid protocols are followed during the yatra. A high-level meeting has been called to discuss the matter and we will then coordinate with neighbouring states also. The meeting will be chaired by the CM Yogi,” Awasthi was quoted as saying by the report.

Awasthi emphasised that all Covid appropriate protocols will remain the same during the yatra and arrangements will be made to make sure that the devotees follow them.

For those who are unaware, the Kanwar Yatra was not held last year due to coronavirus-induced lockdown.