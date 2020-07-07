  • MORE MARKET STATS

Kanwar Yatra 2020: Haridwar border sealed in view of ban on annual pilgrimage

Published: July 7, 2020 8:37 AM

The Haridwar district administration has sealed its borders with neighbouring states following a ban on the annual 'Kanwar Yatra' of devotees of Lord Shiva in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(File photo: PTI)

The Haridwar district administration has sealed its borders with neighbouring states following a ban on the annual ‘Kanwar Yatra’ of devotees of Lord Shiva in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Every year during the month of Sawan, lakhs of Lord Shiva devotees visit Haridwar to fetch holy water from the Ganges.

To check the spread of the novel coronavirus, the government has barred religious gatherings. In view of the ban, borders of Haridwar district were sealed at Narson, Bhagwanpur, Chidiyapur and Saptrishi checkposts on Monday, official sources here said.

Only people having written permission from their respective district magistrate are being allowed to enter Haridwar in their vehicles, they said.

Hundreds of vehicles bound for Haridwar were returned from the border as they did not have the required permission, the sources said. Security around Har ki Pauri has also been stepped up.

The administration is questioning devotees who are coming on motorcycles. Four such people who had come from Delhi were quarantined here for 14 days to send a strong message, the sources said.

