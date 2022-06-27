Kamakhya Temple opens its doors for devotees as world-famous Ambubachi festival concludes – Know its special significance

After the end of the four-day Ambubachi festival, the doors of the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati were finally opened for the devotees on Sunday. It is believed that the deity at the temple undergoes her annual menstrual cycle during these four days.

Kamakhya Temple is considered as one of the 52 Shakti peethas. With the end of the festival, the four-day mela also came to a close. Notably, devotees were allowed to participate in the mela after almost two years. Among the first devotees who visited the temple on Sunday include Governor Jagdish Mukhi and his wife.

“I along with the First Lady offered our prayers & obeisance to Maa #Kamakhya at the culmination of pious #AmbubachiMela. We prayed for the contentment & welfare of people of the State. May the divine blessings of Maa bring peace, prosperity & happiness in everyone’s life,” the governor tweeted.

According to beliefs, the nurturing and feminine energies of the goddess are transmitted to the devotees in these four days. Devotees do not offer their puja on these three days. After the end of the third day, the pind is bathed for the purification of the goddess after the menstrual cycle. After this the customary puja is done, followed by the opening of the doors for the public.

Thousands of devotees and monks from several parts of the country who have visited the temple in the last four days waited in long lines since morning to pay obeisance to the goddess.

According to officials, the temple has stopped making VIP passes for some time to help all devotees visit Kamakhya temple.

It may be noted that the Ambubachi festival is linked to the belief in a fertility cult. This festival is the most important event of the temple every year. Every year more than 25 lakh visitors from India and abroad visit the temple during the festival.