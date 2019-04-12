Kailash Mansarovar yatra registration: From eligibility, timing, route, last date for application to cost; all you need to know

Kailash Manasarovar (Image- kmy.gov.in)

Mount Kailash, located in the Tibet region of China, is one of the most important pilgrimage for Indians. Mount Kailash, located at over 21,000 feet or above 6,600 meters, is considered to be the abode of Lord Shiva.Kailash Manasarovar Yatra is considered as a spiritual pilgrimage for not only Hindus but also for Jains and Buddhists. This is the reason why Kailash Manasarovar Yatra holds cultural significance and religious value for pilgrims. Every year the Indian government organises the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra. Here are some important things you must know before planning for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

Who are eligible for Kailash Manasarovar Yatra?

Anyone holding Indian passport can go for Kailash Manasarovar Yatra. However, Yatris or pilgrims won’t get any subsidy or financial assistance from the Ministry of External Affairs. Those, who want to proceed to Kailash-Manasarovar yatra, need to spend three or four days in Delhi as they will undergo preparations and medical tests before starting the Yatra. A few tests are conducted on tourists at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute and Indo-Tibetan Border Police. However, the central government would arrange boarding and lodging facilities free of cost for Yatris only.

The central government categorically said if there is any loss of lives, it will have no obligation to bring the body from the Chinese side to Indian side for cremation, and its last rites can take place on Chinese side. Pilgrims are required to sign a Consent Form in this regard.

Kailash Manasarovar Yatra timing, route

Kailash Manasarovar Yatra is conducted from June to September each year. There are two different routes for Kailash Manasarovar Yatra. The two routes are located on different locations across Indo-China border. One route starts from Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand and second route starts from Nathu La Pass in Sikkim.

How to apply, last date for application

Everyone interested must note that the last date to apply online for Kailash Manasarovar Yatra is May 9, 2019. Applicants must have Indian passport valid for at least six months as on September 1 of 2019. Applicants must have scanned copy of passport size photograph (in JPG format not exceeding 300 kb in size), Scanned copy of Passport (page containing photo and personal particulars) and last page containing family details in <.pdf> format only not exceeding 500 kb in size. Applicants will receive SMS and e-mail after successful submission of the application.

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Package

People searching for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra cost must know that going through Lipulekh route will cost Rs 1,75,569 and and travelling through Nathu La route will cost you Rs 2,37,713.