  • MORE MARKET STATS

Kabartal in Bihar’s Begusarai becomes first wetland of international importance

By: |
November 12, 2020 2:40 PM

The Ramsar Convention is an international treaty for the conservation and wise use of wetlands.

"Pleased to inform that Bihar has got its first Ramsar site. Kabartal in Begusarai becomes wetland of International importance," Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted. (Photo source: Nalanda University)

Kabartal in Bihar’s Begusarai district has been recognised as a wetland of international importance — the first such wetland in the state — under the Ramsar Convention, according to the Union Environment Ministry. The Ramsar Convention is an international treaty for the conservation and wise use of wetlands.

It is named after the Iranian city of Ramsar, on the Caspian Sea, where the treaty was signed on February 2, 1971. “Pleased to inform that Bihar has got its first Ramsar site. Kabartal in Begusarai becomes wetland of International importance,” Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted.

Related News

“It is an important wetland of the Central Asian Flyway for the population of migratory birds & biodiversity. With this now India has 39 Ramsar sites,” he posted on Twitter.

The 39 Ramsar sites in India include Chilika Lake in Odisha, Keoladeo National Park in Rajasthan, Harike Lake in Punjab, Loktak Lake in Manipur and Wular Lake in Jammu and Kashmir.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. Kabartal in Bihar’s Begusarai becomes first wetland of international importance
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Planning vacation in Goa during Covid-19 pandemic? Here’s your 3-step guide to a safe vacation
2Attention flyers! Govt increases domestic flights’ cap from 60% to 70% of pre-COVID levels
3Best time to visit Kerala! Hotels’ safety protocols, highest standards of cleanliness set to transform guest experience