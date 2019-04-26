Kaal Bhairav Mandir, Varanasi: The temple PM Narendra Modi visited before filing nomination

One of the ancient temples of Lord Shiva, that can be found in Varanasi is Kal Bhairav Temple. This temple has a strong link with the history and culture of the city. Kal Bhairav Avatar is the fiercest form of Lord Shiva. The deity is portrayed as wearing garlands made with human skulls. It is said that death itself is afraid of this form of Lord Shiva. It is said that Kal bhairav decides who stays in Varanasi and who should not. People of Varanasi get permission from the deity before leaving the town for any reason. Anyone visiting Varanasi should visit the temple first and get permission to enter into Varanasi, according to folklore. Where Kaal Bhairav Temple is located? The temple is located in Visheshar Ganj in Varanasi. Auto, rickshaw, and others easily access the temple. It is just 10 minutes away from the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Best Time to Visit Kal Bhairav Temple? The temple is open from 5 in the morning until 1:30 pm and, from 4:30 pm until 9:30 pm. Eight days after full moon day in November is an auspicious day and you can find numerous rituals in the temple. Sunday and Tuesdays are considered important days for the deity. Annakut (the fourth day from Diwali) and shringar are other important festivals in the temple. What to see in Kal Bhairav Temple? The temple entrance is narrow and one can see the deity from the entrance. People offer sesame oil and flowers to the deity but it is not mandatory. There are shops outside the temple to buy flowers and other items. Unlike many other temples, alcohol is also offered to God. One entry to the inner sanctum of the temple is from the backside of the temple and only priests can enter. The ferocious God is seen with his celestial vehicle, dog. As you walk around the temple, you will find holy men seated with a fan made with a peacock feather. They will wave it on the pilgrims to wade off sins and bless them. READ:\u00a0Amarnath yatra 2019 registration: 46-day pilgrimage to begin on 1 July\u00a0 Cost \/ Entry Fee There is no entry fee for the temple. History of Kaal Bhairav Temple Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Brahma are the holy trinity of Gods in Hinduism. Once, Lord Brahma and Lord Vishnu got into a fight regarding who is the supreme among all three. All the religious text pronounced Lord Shiva as the supreme power. Both Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma laughed at this conclusion. Shiva got angry and went into a rage that created a ferocious light. Lord Vishnu surrendered but Lord Brahma continued to stare at the light, which caused one of his heads to burn out. The light that was created by Lord Shiva became a being called as Kal. Kal walked around the world with the head of Brahma in his hand. When he entered Kashi, the head dropped to the ground and his sins washed away. Kal stayed back in Varanasi. The exact date of construction of the temple is not known. With the help of literature, it is assumed that the present structure of the temple was of the 17th century. Shop and eat Souvenir shops can be found outside the temple. You can find a few street shops that sell delicacies. More shops come up during auspicious occasions.