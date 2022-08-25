Journey to Agra becomes expensive! Yamuna Expressway toll rates hiked, check details

Travelling from Greater Noida to Agra is getting costlier now as the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has raised the toll fares on the Yamuna Expressway. The move comes after the conclusion of the 74th board meeting of the YEIDA, the controlling authority which manages land along the 165-km-long expressway.

The toll rates of the Yamuna Expressway were last increased in the previous year.

In a statement, the YEIDA added that Rs 130.54 crore has been spent on work on the expressway as per the suggestions fof the Road Safety audit of IIT Delhi.

Toll fare for Car, Jeep, Van and Light Motor Vehicle (LMV):-



According to the revised fare, the new rate for people travelling in car, jeep, van and other light motor vehicles (LMV), has been hiked from Rs 2.50 per kilometer to Rs 2.65 kilometer.

Toll fare for Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV):-



For light commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles or mini buses, the new rate has been increased from Rs 3.90 per kilometer to Rs 4.15 per kilometer.

Toll fare for Bus, Truck:-



The YEIDA has hiked the toll rates for bus or truck from Rs 7.90 per kilometer to Rs 8.45 per kilometer.

According to the revised rates, the toll for vehicles having three to six axles increased from Rs 12.05 per kilometer to Rs 12.90 per kilometer. For Large size vehicles and bigger vehicles, the toll fare has been increased from Rs 15.55 per kilometer to Rs 18.80 per kilometer.

Travel tips on Yamuna Expressway:-



If one wants to travel along the Yamuna Expressway, one must follow the below mentioned norms:-

(a) One should enter the correct lane and follow all the signs on the expressway

(b) Follow correct lane at Toll plazas and drive within the prescribed speed limit

(c) There is a multiple options to pay. In case of manual mode, the toll collector will differentiate your vehicle and will inform the fare accordingly while in case of smart tag, the toll fare will be automatically deducted and displayed on the screen next to the toll booth

(d) Never drive in a zigzag way or use a mobile phone while driving.

(e) In case of any emergency, one must contact the nearest ECB or the toll free no.- 1800-102-7777.