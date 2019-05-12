Journey into the North-East: Eight north-eastern states are endowed with beauty of nature

Dragon fruit in Nagaland. Lady\u2019s slipper in Meghalaya. The Bugun bird in Arunachal Pradesh. The north-east has it all. From Assam\u2019s Kaziranga National Park to Arunachal Pradesh\u2019s Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary, the eight states comprising the north-eastern region of India are endowed with the beauty of nature. The sprawling fields of dragon fruit carefully cultivated by the women of Nagaland, the lady\u2019s slipper orchid found in parts of Meghalaya and the new bird species discovered in 2006 in Arunachal Pradesh are enough to beckon visitors to the north-east. Climbing the hills to come face to face with the charming Changu glacial lake at an altitude of 12,000 feet in Sikkim or driving to Cherrapunjee from Shillong would be a bonus. However, in spite of the abundant advantages in scenic beauty, north-eastern states are rarely on an average tourist\u2019s agenda. The figures speak for themselves. According to India Tourism Statistics, the north-east recorded 77.13 lakh domestic tourist visits during 2016, which was 0.47% of the total domestic tourist visits within India. The number of foreign tourists during the same year was 1.38 lakh, a meagre 0.55% of the total foreign tourist arrivals in the country. Uphill task There are several factors contributing to low tourism growth in the north-east. Connectivity is one. The international airport in Guwahati, Assam, remains the major entry point for the region. The other state capitals are many hours away by road. \u201cThe Shillong airport was built 40 years ago, but there has been no major expansion since,\u201d says EB Blah, a tour operator in Meghalaya and president of the North East India Tourism Confederation (NEITC). \u201cThere is a flight from Kolkata to Shillong, but for those who arrive in Guwahati from other metros, land route is the only option,\u201d adds Blah. \u201cAbout a third of the visitors coming to Guwahati are Shillong-bound. Therefore, we need more direct flights to Shillong from metros,\u201d he adds. While Nagaland has an airport in capital Dimapur and Manipur in Imphal, the airport in Arunachal Pradesh is farther from the tourist favourite, Tawang. In Mizoram, after the collapse of Jet Airways, the only flight from Delhi arrives via Guwahati. Bracketing the north-east with West Bengal has also not helped. \u201cMany people still consider Darjeeling as part of the north-east,\u201d says Arijit Purkayastha, CEO of Koyeli Tours & Travels. \u201cThat gives out wrong signals,\u201d adds Guwahati-based Purkayastha. \u201cThe bread and butter of north-eastern tourism is domestic travellers,\u201d he explains while emphasising connectivity hassles. \u201cYet nothing much has happened to the north-east in terms of air connectivity,\u201d he adds. Agrees National Award-winning Assamese filmmaker Utpal Borpujari: \u201cDespite recent efforts by governments to remove misconceptions about the region, in the rest of India, there is a lack of information about the north-east,\u201d he says, adding, \u201cThere is a gap in information. There are many people who don\u2019t even know which are the eight states of the north-east,\u201d he adds. The lack of proper tourism infrastructure is another reason slowing progress. \u201cWe don\u2019t have many tourism professionals in Mizoram,\u201d says Martha Lalzirthangi, a first-year master\u2019s student in tourism management at the Jamia Millia Islamia central university, Delhi. Then there are misconceptions. As Elina Satapathy, managing partner of 7Sisters Holidays in Imphal, Manipur, says: \u201cPeople\u2019s perceptions about the north-east are strange. They always ask questions like: \u2018Is it safe to travel in the north-east?\u2019 \u2018Is it safe for women?\u2019\u201d Huge potential Besides its natural hotspots, the north-east has distinct geographical advantages, giving the region huge potential for tourism development. The north-east shares border with five countries\u2014Bangladesh, Tibet Autonomous Region and China, Bhutan, Nepal and Myanmar. The region is called the gateway to south-east Asia. Indian citizens do not need a visa for a land crossing to Myanmar in Moreh town of Manipur if they return the same day. Another big advantage is its remarkable diversity. There is a different language and food habit every 50 kilometres. Also, Meghalaya\u2019s capital Shillong is dubbed the \u201crock capital of the country\u201d. The north-east\u2019s folk music, dance and handicrafts are considered great works of art. The region also offers varying tourism products such as tea tourism, wildlife tourism, adventure tourism, eco-tourism, ethnic culture tourism, river cruises and religious tourism. The opportunity to promote war memorial tourism is also opening up with new museums planned. \u201cImportant battles of the Second World War were fought in Nagaland and Manipur,\u201d says Borpujari, who shot his 2016 documentary, Memories of a Forgotten War on World War II heroes, in the north-east. Military experts consider the Battle of Imphal and Battle of Kohima between the Allied troops and Japanese forces as significant events that altered the course of World War II. The war cemetery in Kohima bears the famous epitaph: \u201cWhen you go home, tell them of us and say, For your tomorrow, we gave our today\u201d. In Moirang, near Imphal, there is an INA memorial to remember the soldiers who fought in Manipur with Japan to free India from the British. In Arunachal Pradesh, the authentic villages and festivals draw tourists, mostly from abroad. \u201cNinety per cent of tourists who come to Arunachal are from Europe, the United States and Japan,\u201d says Oken Tayeng, head of Abor Country Travels in Itanagar. Tawang, which houses the second largest Buddhist monastery in the world after Tibet, remains a favourite with Indian and foreign tourists. But he rues that the arrivals are very slow because there is no correct tourism policy in place. \u201cMaybe it is good, as we don\u2019t want to become a Goa or Manali. We want to observe and make the right policy to sustain nature,\u201d he adds as an afterthought. Igniting economy The region and the Centre are waking up to the need for a sustainable tourism policy for the north-east. In early April, the influential Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India (ADTOI) launched its Northeast Chapter. Tour operators, festival organisers and tourism officials from state governments attended the launch held at a five-star hotel in Guwahati. The next step is a travel mart to attract buyers. \u201cWe will organise business meetings between buyers and sellers, and familiarisation trips for buyers,\u201d says Purkayastha, who was named chapter chairman. Last year, 16 tour operators from the region came together to form the Northeast India Tour Operators\u2019 Association (NEITO). One of its first decisions was to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Australia-India Travel Promotion Council to promote tourism in the north-east. \u201cDomestic tourism is not only about going to Kerala, Rajasthan, Goa and Uttarakhand,\u201d says Shyamkanu Mahanta, who organises the Northeast Festival in Delhi and the Rongali festival during Bihu in Guwahati. \u201cWe would like to see the north-east on the map too,\u201d adds Mahanta. \u201cThe north-east tourism circuit extends up to Thailand,\u201d says Ranjeet Das, president of Tour Operators\u2019 Association of Assam. \u201cMyanmar gets a million tourists a year. Even if we get a fraction of that, it will be substantial,\u201d he adds. Tour operators like Manipur\u2019s Satapathy are expecting visitors to the region on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of World War II. \u201cThere are various programmes to commemorate the Battle of Imphal by observing remembrance events to coincide with the actual date of battle (starting from March till June),\u201d says Satapathy. A Peace Museum will be opened in Imphal on June 22. Built near the famous Red Hill, where the British and Japanese fought a fierce battle, with financial assistance from Japan\u2019s Nippon Foundation, the museum project is overseen by the Manipur Tourism Forum. Tourism growth is vital to the economy of the north-east. \u201cTourism in the north-east hasn\u2019t had a significant impact on the economy as a source of livelihood,\u201d says Bhaskar Phukan, managing director of Assam Tourism Development Corporation. A few young people are slowly entering the sector as entrepreneurs. The Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) in Guwahati, an autonomous organisation under the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship, has so far trained 180 young men and women to help them set up their own ventures in the sector. \u201cWe have now one entrepreneur in adventure tourism, mainly rafting, another who has formed a cycling tourism group, and another in Bodoland who serves meals on betelnut leaves,\u201d says IIE director Abhijit Sharma. New path The central government is chipping in too. \u201cThe north-east is the next frontier for growth of tourism in the country,\u201d says Suman Billa, joint secretary, Union ministry of tourism. \u201cThe region has a lot of pristine products not trampled by mindless development. Tourism here is basically centred around environment and community,\u201d adds Billa. \u201cAs per government norms, 10% of the country\u2019s tourism budget is to be spent in the north-east. But we spend 20%. Tourism can be an engine for economic growth and prosperity in the region,\u201d says Billa, whose ministry is encouraging domestic travellers to visit the north-east. Central government employees are allowed to avail the LTC scheme to travel to the north-east by converting their additional home town travel for a trip to the region. The ministry has also organised many international tourism marts in the past in the north-east. Last year, the mart was held in Guwahati where 150 \u201chigh-quality\u201d buyers attended the event. The ministry also took a delegation of India-Japan Business Council to the travel mart. \u201cThe tour operators of the north-east showcased their products to the Japanese members of the delegation,\u201d says Billa. \u201cAmong the delegation was the tourism commissioner of Japan who is equivalent to our tourism secretary,\u201d he adds. Another initiative is the ambitious Asian Highway project, a four-lane international expressway to link the north-east with south-east Asia. \u201cThe Asian Highway opens a completely new route,\u201d says Billa. \u201cIt will revolutionise travel.\u201d The tourism industry representatives in the region feel if air connectivity to the north-east improves, it will benefit tourism. \u201cScores of planes fly over the north-east to everywhere. Why don\u2019t they stop here to help us?\u201d asks Shillong-based tour operator Blah. \u201cWe can help international tourists come to other parts of India through the north-east.\u201d (Faizal Khan is a freelancer)