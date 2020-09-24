Jio starts offering mobile services on 22 international flights

With this, Jio has become the second Indian telecom company to offer in-flight service. (Representational image)

Reliance Jio has started offering mobile services on 22 flights on international routes, with plans starting at Rs 499 per day. The company’s partner airlines include Cathay Pacific, Singapore Airlines, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Euro Wings, Lufthansa, Malindo Air, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, and Alitalia.

With this, Jio has become the second Indian telecom company to offer in-flight service. Tata group firm Nelco has started providing in-flight mobile services in Vistara airlines on the London route.

The company has announced three international roaming packs for international travellers from India priced at Rs 499, Rs 699 and Rs 999 with 1-day validity. While all plans offer 100 minutes of outgoing voice calls and 100 SMS, the Rs 499 plan provides 250 megabyte (MB) of mobile data, Rs 699 gives 500 MB and Rs 999 plan comes with 1 GB of data.

None of the plans will allow incoming calls, while incoming SMS is free, according to information available on Jio website. First-time users of the in-flight mobile services will need to activate the plans on Jio network, and international roaming services will not work on JioPhone and Jio’s wifi device, according to the information on the website.