Jim Corbett: PM Modi’s Man Vs Wild trekking trail with Bear Grylls to become a tourist draw

PM Modi and Bear Grylls covered 8 km while shooting Discovery’s Man Vs Wild. (Image: DiscoveryIN Twitter)

The government of Uttarakhand has decided to develop the trekking path covered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and adventurer Bear Grylls into a tourist attraction spot. The Uttarakhand tourism department will develop it as ‘Modi Trail’ in an attempt to attract more tourists. The episode of the Discovery channel’s popular TV show Man Vs Wild which featured PM Modi alongside the adventurer and host of the show Bear Grylls was aired on Monday, August 12 at around 9 PM IST. The show received a lot of praise. While discussing nature, life and country, PM Modi and Bear covered a distance of approximately 8 kilometres across Jim Corbett National Park’s wilderness. Reports suggest that this trail by the duo will be developed by the state tourism department.

PM Modi took this epic adventure across India’s wilderness in Discovery channel’s popular TV show Man Vs Wild which was aired on August 12. The episode was aired in as many as 150 countries. The path that Bear and PM Modi took can serve as a good attraction for the tourists.

Satpal Maharaj, Uttarakhand Tourism Minister told HT that “The path that PM Modi and Bear Grylls covered inside the Jim Corbett National Park will be developed as Modi Trail. It will add up a separate identity of publicity to the famous National Park.” He further added that “It will certainly excite many visitors to visit the Modi Trail. This will help in promoting the already famous National Park across the globe.”

Based on the last tiger census, Jim Corbett is home to as much as 250 tigers which contribute to more than half of the population of these big cats in the State. Uttarakhand has almost 442 tigers including the ones at Jim Corbett National Park.

Earlier, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Man Vs Wild episode which was shot in the state.

On Tuesday Chief Minister said, “This episode of Man Vs Wild with PM Modi was seen in more than 150 countries. This has added a lot in increasing the national park’s popularity across the globe.”

PM Modi talked about India and world role in preserving wildlife. Also, while emphasising the role of sustainable development, Prime Minister suggested that it is time to be alert and keep our flora and fauna safe before it too late. Developing the site into a tourist attraction may help in increasing tourist influx. But, with that, the challenge is to keep the park and its animals safe from pollution and plastic litter.