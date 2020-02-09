Jhumka ‘mila’ Re! Finally, Bareilly gets its famed jewellery – on a 20-foot-high pole

The diameter of the yellow gold dangler is eight feet and the ornament was cast in brass in Moradabad. (Photo source: Social Media)

For all the jhumka lovers, Bareilly is the ideal destination. Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly has finally got its own heirloom, a huge ‘jhumka’ that was inaugurated by Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar on Saturday. The city is famous for its ‘jhumkas’ or danglers and the huge heirloom is what greets the people entering Bareilly from Delhi. According to a report in HT, the jhumka weighs almost two quintals and has been suspended from a 20-feet-high pole. Made of brass, the shiny jhumka is located at the Parsa Khera roundabout on National Highway 24. The diameter of the yellow gold dangler is eight feet and the ornament was cast in brass in Moradabad, which is famous for its metal, by an artist from Gurugram.

The news report quoted a senior official of the Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) as saying that the location was specially chosen so that the first thing people coming from Delhi see upon entering Bareilly is the jhumka.

The official added that the jhumka gives the city its own distinct identity and the idea had been in the pipeline for a long time. He added that the BDA decided to cash in on the song “Jhumka Gira Re Bareilly Ke Bazaar Mein”, which had made Bareilly synonymous with jhumkas to some extent ever since Sadhana-starrer ‘Mera Saaya’ came out in 1966.

The idea was first thought of 30 years ago, but could not be completed due to lack of funds. However, Divya Mittal, BDA Vice-President, found an alternative and discussed the idea with several eminent persons. Eventually, she talked to Bundelkhand College’s Director Dr Keshav Aggarwal, who readily agreed to give funds to the project via Corporate Social Responsibility, an official was quoted by the report as saying.

According to the plan, three bottles of surma (kohl) will also surround the main structure at the roundabout, and they will be kept on the parapet walls.

The iconic jhumka is set to become the ideal location for selfies and pictures of all those who love danglers.