Jhulelal Tirathdham in Kutch: Sindhis finally have a shrine they can call their own! Check temple facts

Jhulelal Tirathdham: A global spiritual centre and a world-class infrastructural marvel restoring the faith in religion, Sindhis now have their own palatial sanctuary in the country! A future nerve centre for the global Sindhi community, the Jhulelal Tirathdham is the sole holy place for all Sindhis across the world. It is a perfect site for creating a temple with extravagance as Shri Jhulelal Tirathdham Trust has embarked upon a project which has never been witnessed in the history of Sindhi Hindus, who are migrants from Sindh after India\u2019s partition. Being developed as a religious grandeur par excellence, this is also the largest Jhulelal temple in the world. It is set to become an epicentre and bring huge cultural reform for the Sindhi community across the world. Historical and mythological significance of the Jhulelal Tirathdham: Situated on the banks of the Kori Creek in Kutch\u2019s Lakhpat district of Gujarat, the Sindhu (Indus) river used to flow at this location. The river used to end between the holy Narayan Sarovar and Koteshwar Narayan Sarovar is also mentioned in The Bhagwat Purana as one of the five Sarovars. The river is also said to hold immense spiritual significance of worship for the Sindhis The dham is also close to Sindh\u2019s capital, Karachi which is situated on Arabian Sea coast in Pakistan. Lord Jhulelal, the deity of Sindhis is believed to have emerged from the sea The dham is built on 42 acres of land and overlooks the Arabian Sea. \u2018Tirath\u2019 literally translates to \u2018river front\u2019 or a sacred place, the Jhulelal Tirathdham is the perfect locus to serve as a unified religious and spiritual centre Facilities and attractions of the Tirathdham for devotees: The Tirathdham complex includes a massive Jhulelal temple, a museum, amphitheatre, auditorium, meditation centre, shelter for pilgrims and several other amenities which are slated to start soon Once the dham is fully constructed, the entrance will lead to the main temple, surrounded with water bodies amidst the bloom of Lotus flowers, all depicting hints of the Sindhi culture Cheti Chand, the small temple which houses the shrine, and is part of the first phase, was recently inaugurated on April 7, 2019 Importance of the Jhulelal dham: The Sindhi community had sacrificed their own land for the freedom of the country, and for the longest time, had no soil to call their own. However, the Tirath dham will serve as the one place for the community to perform all their religious duties from birth to death as well as become a centre to help in preserving their culture. The ideal location of the Tirathdham serves to revive the community as the land is close to their sentiments.