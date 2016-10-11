Jet Airways to commence Kozhikode-Sharjah daily service

The new service will make Kozhikode the third Indian city to be connected by Jet Airways to Sharjah

Jet Airways is set to launch a daily service from Kozhikode to Sharjah, further expanding its network connecting Southern India to the Gulf. The new service will be introduced starting October 30, 2016. The outbound flight, 9W 208, will depart Kozhikode at 2125 hrs (IST) and arrive in Sharjah at 2355 hrs (local time). Whereas, the inbound flight 9W 207 will depart Sharjah at 1620 hrs (local time) and arrive in Kozhikode at 2145 hrs (IST).

The Indo-Gulf route is among Jet Airways’ busiest and the airline has ramped up the number of flights on the sector to meet this growing demand.

The new service will make Kozhikode the third Indian city to be connected by Jet Airways to Sharjah, adding to the daily flights that the airline already operates to the Emirate from Kochi and Mangaluru.

Gaurang Shetty, whole-time director, Jet Airways, said, “The Gulf region is becoming an increasingly popular destination among the Indian population, whether it’s for business travel, tourism or employment. To cater to this growing demand, Jet Airways has progressively taken steps to enhance capacity on the route either by deploying more aircraft or introducing wide-body options on the sector. Jet Airways has established itself as the preferred airline on Indo-Gulf routes and expanding our already extensive network, allied to our reputation for service excellence, will ensure we remain the airline of choice for guests flying between India and the Gulf.”