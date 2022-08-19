Janmashtami gift by Indian Railways! Now travel between Mathura-Vrindavan in new rail bus

On Janmashtami 2022, the birthday of lord Krishna, Indian Railways has announced that a new intercity rail bus will run between the twin cities of Mathura and Vrindavan. The newly produced rail motor will have the capacity to carry 50 passengers and will be driven by a more powerful engine. Vrindavan is connected to Mathura by a 12 km long meter gauge rail track. A rail bus was re-introduced on this track on 18 November 2021 after the hiatus forced by technical difficulties and the Covid-19 pandemic. The one way fare of this rail bus was kept at Rs 30 only. The rail bus runs twice daily between Mathura and Vrindavan. Its first run starts from Mathura Junction at 8.55 AM and it reaches Vrindavan at 9.30 AM. Its second run from Mathura Junction starts at 3.20 PM. On the way, it has stoppages at Sri Krishna Janam Sthan and Masani stations.

In the month of May this year, Mathura Member of Parliament Hema Malini met Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Ashwani Vaishnaw and the leaders discussed development of the Mathura-Vrindavan rail line under Mass Transit System. According to local media reports there is heavy encroachment on both sides of the Mathura Vrindavan rail track. Railways has 38.7 hectare land for this 13 km long track which is 22 metre ROW in width.



Mathura and Vrindavan and other towns in Mathura district viz., Goverdhan, Gokul, Barsana, Nandgaon, Mahavan and Dauji, etc., see heavy influx of devotees and tourists all round the year especially during the festivals of Holi, Krishna Janmashtami, Shravan maas and others. While Mathura is well connected with all parts of the country via rail and it is just 140 kms south of Delhi on Delhi NCR- Agra Yamuna Expressway, connectivity to its satellite towns is not as good. State CM Yogi Adityanath promised earlier this year that after Ayodhya and Varanasi, his government will develop Mathura-Vrindavan and Gokul Dham.