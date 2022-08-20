Janmashtami 2022: What you must know about Vrindavan’s Bankey Bihari Temple

One of the most popular temples in the country, Bankey Bihari Temple, Vrindavan is situated in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district. Dedicated to Lord Krishna, devotees come here to worship the combined form of Radha and Krishna. The name of the temple is derived from Banke and Bihari. While Banke means bent, Bihari refers to Vihar, meaning the enjoyer. Significantly, in this temple, Radha Krishna’s united form stands in the form of Tribhanga.

It may be noted that the Tribhanga is a posture that shows a standing body that is used in India’s traditional art and classical dance forms have been installed in the temple. The temple also reflects Swami Haridas’ devotion to Radhe-Krishna. It is believed that the temple was built by him.

He was also the guru of the famous singer Tansen. As the story goes, once his disciples requested him to sing a verse in Vrindavan. After listening to his verse, Radha-Krishna appeared before him as well as his disciples.

However, they could not bear the charm of the divine couple and requested them to take the unified form. Accepting their request, the divine couple merged into the single idol of Banke Bihari, the one which is worshipped at the temple.

Earlier, the deity was worshipped at Nidhivan. After the temple was constructed at Vrindavan in 1862, the idol was shifted there. The architecture of the temple is considered to be influenced by Rajasthan’s heritage.

The Mangla aarti is performed every year at the temple on the occasion of Janmashtami. It is done at 3 am on the auspicious day. Following this, the bhog is served at 5 am and the darshan ends at 6 am after another aarti.

While devotees can visit the temple any day, the ideal time for devotees visiting the temple from far off places will be from February to April and October to December as the weather of Mathura will remain relatively cooler. The city also witnesses huge rushes during Janmashtami every year.