Jammu and Kashmir LG launches Tourist Village network to promote tourism, create jobs

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir has launched the J&K Tourist Village Network initiative which aims at rejuvenating and transforming more than 75 villages in the Union Territory and promoting tourism and sustainable employment for the youth. The initiative launched under the Mission Youth will work towards giving a facelift to the 75 villages in the UT that are already famous for their historical, picturesque beauty and cultural importance, PTI reported.

Speaking at the launch of the initiative, the top administrator of the UT said that the initiative will strengthen the rural economy in the region, turn youth into entrepreneurs and empower women by offering numerous opportunities for direct as well as indirect employment. Emphasising on the aim of the initiative, the LG said that the administration will recognise the uniqueness of each village and showcase the landscape, foster the indigenous knowledge systems and promote cultural diversity and heritage of the village.

While refraining from discussing the actual contours of the initiative, the LG promised that the move will also aim at promoting shooting of films and offering financial aid to the villages for their sustainable development. Sinha also said that all villages which are part of the initiative will also be provided a digital footprint. He further assured that the government was committed to providing maximum job opportunities to the youth from different backgrounds and ensuring their participation in the policies that have an impact on their lives.

Since the major constitutional overhaul by the central government in the erstwhile state in 2019 and consequently the Covid-19 pandemic, the tourism-based economy of the UT has been battered substantially. With the cases of Coronavirus coming down and allied government policies, the UT administration is aiming at rejuventating the tourism economy of the UT.