Jaisalmer’s Tanot temple to get grand makeover: Know the history of temple which failed Pakistani bombs

Last week, Union minister Amit Shah visited Jaisalmer and performed Bhumi Pujan and laid the foundation stone of Shri Tanot Mandir Complex Project under Border Tourism Development Programme. Shah also paid homage at the ‘Tanot Vijay Stambh’ which is dedicated to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives for the security of Indian borders during wars. The temple close to India-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer is being developed by the Union Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, under the Border Tourism Development Programme. The programme has been envisaged to not only raise the standard of living of people residing in border areas but also stop migration which in turn will result in strengthening the security in these areas.

The project also aims at informing the youth visiting Shri Tanot Mata Temple about the valour and bravery of Indian soldiers. The total cost of Shri Tanot Mandir Complex project is estimated at Rs.17.67 crore. Under the project, Shri Tanot Mata temple will get major upgradation and facilities for tourists like a waiting room, amphitheater, interpretation center, room for children and several other things will be developed to promote tourism.



जैसलमेर के ऐतिहासिक श्री मातेश्वरी तनोट राय मंदिर का अद्भुत इतिहास है। ऐसी मान्यता है कि तनोट माँ जवानों को दुश्मनों से लड़ने की शक्ति देती हैं और युद्ध में देश की रक्षा करती हैं।



तनोट माता के दर्शन कर देश व देशवासियों के सुख-शांति व समृद्धि की प्रार्थना की। pic.twitter.com/DwynW6Wopm — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 10, 2022

History of Shri Tanot Mata Temple and ‘miracle’ during 1965 war

According to legends, the Shri Mateshwari Tanot Rai Temple of Jaisalmer has a wonderful history and it is believed that Tanot Maa gives strength to soldiers to fight against enemies and protects the country in war. In the 1965 Indo-Pakistan War, many bomb shells were dropped by Pakistan on the Shri Tanot Rai Mata temple complex, but none of the shells detonated. Devotees attribute this to the miracle of Tanot Mata.



Since 1965, the Border Security Force is looking after this temple. The Border Security Force operates the temple through a trust and every morning and evening Mata ki Aarti and Bhajan Sandhya are organized in which thousands of devotees from different parts of the country take part. It is a known fact from history, that during the Battle of Longewala during the1971 Indo-Pakistan War, brave soldiers of the Border Security Force played an important and decisive role at Longewala Post.