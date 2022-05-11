Jaipur: Second edition of Rajasthan Domestic Travel Mart to be organised to showcase local products

Rajasthan Tourism Department and Federation of Hospitality and Tourism Rajasthan (FHTR) will jointly hold the second edition of Rajasthan Domestic Travel Mart (RDTM) in Jaipur from July 22, 2022 to July 24, 2022.

The three-day event will provide opportunities for hoteliers, travel agents and tour operators of the state to show their products to travel agents across the country.

A series of road shows will also be organised across the state to publicise various initiatives taken by Rajasthan Tourism, including the recently launched Rajasthan Film Tourism Promotion Policy, 2022., Guest House scheme, the Revised Homestay(PG)scheme, Revised Heritage Guidelines, among others.

The first road show will be organised in Jaipur, followed by Udaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Mandawa, etc.