Jaipur, Goa and Kochi to become India’s top leisure destinations this year; check OYO’s travel forecast

September 30, 2020 3:49 PM

As September 2020 wraps up with World Tourism Day being celebrated virtually across the country and globally, OYO has come out with its forecast covering ‘India’s Next Destinations’ on its official website blog.

The report indicates that road trips to nearby and distant places are likely to be an emerging trend.

Travellers take note! Jaipur, Goa and Kochi pegged as India’s top ‘Next Destinations’ for the coming three months of the year 2020! As September 2020 wraps up with World Tourism Day being celebrated virtually across the country and globally, OYO has come out with its forecast covering ‘India’s Next Destinations’ on its official website blog. Using a data-backed predictive analysis, the OYO report offers some interesting insights about the country’s upcoming leisure destinations.

Notably, the report shows that 80 per cent Indians are planning to travel. Their search is for safe and sanitised places to stay. Further, 46 per cent Indian travellers are checking information related to current regulations in order to make an informed decision about traveling.

So, what exactly are some of the travel trends mentioned in this report? Let’s get a closer look!

Safe travel is a top priority: Nearby locations preferred

The data shows that a whopping 56 percent of Indian travellers are keen to travel using their private vehicles to nearby locations, preferably with their friends or family for two to three days. Clearly, safety seems to be a top priority along with a carefully planned leisure trip.

Upswing in demand for Varanasi, Shirdi, Haridwar

Pilgrimage is a way of life in India. This trend has witnessed a further upswing, demonstrating that faith continues to dominate the choices of many Indian families when they decide where to travel. This clearly shows that people want to visit places of sacred significance as a spiritual refuge or a solace from the mental stress that the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed.

Road trips set to rise

The report indicates that road trips to nearby and distant places are likely to be an emerging trend. For Delhiites, Jaipur and Udaipur are places they can drive down to, whereas for Mumbaikars, it can be Goa and Shirdi. For Bengaluru residents, a drive to Mysore offers a nice road trip and a break from home.

Following Kochi, the remaining top cities ranked in the OYO report include Agra, Mysore, Puri, Visakhapatnam, Varanasi, Udaipur and Shirdi at no 10. Haridwar is pegged at no 11, followed by Jodhpur and Digha.

Facing fatigue and after spending several months at home, Indian travellers are now keen to take a ‘safe’ break from daily routine. Exploring places, preferably close to home, is likely to be a top travel trend as the festive season begins from next month.

