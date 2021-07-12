Jagannath Rath Yatra 2021, Puri LIVE updates: Amid tight COVID-19 restrictions, Rath Yatra set to take place in Odisha

Puri Rath Yatra LIVE: Jagannath Temple administration in Puri has said that about 1,000 officials, other than police personnel, are set to be deployed. (File image)

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2021 LIVE: One of the biggest festivals in India, the Rath Yatra for Lord Jagannath is commencing on Monday. Held at one of the Char Dhams – Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, – the festival is among the most famous Vaishnavite rituals in India and abroad, and therefore, usually witnesses much fervour and enthusiasm among devotees who come to pray to the deities – Lord Jagannath, Lord Balbhadra and Lordess Subhadra. For the festival, special chariots are built every year, and this year has been no different.

However, while usually tourists throng the temple premises during the festival, this year, due to the coronavirus restrictions, no devotees are allowed during the much awaited Rath Yatra, even as Lord Jagannath is the one of the principal deities in the state of Odisha. Moreover, the chariot pullers who are participating in the procession have been tested negative for COVID-19 with the help of an RT-PCT test, and have also been fully vaccinated, the officials said. Apart from this, the Jagannath Temple administration in Puri has said that about 1,000 officials, other than police personnel, are set to be deployed.

Financial Express Online brings you the latest updates on the Jagannath Rath Yatra 2021.