Jagannath Rath Yatra festival begins with religious fervour

Puri Jagannath Dham is one of the char Dhams (pilgrimages) of Hinduism. The abode is an eastern pilgrimage site for Hindus and has its own religious importance and sacred beliefs. It is considered an important place for the devotees of Lord Jagannath. On the occasion of Rath Yatra, which is celebrated in different states across India, many devotees pay their homage to Lord Jagannath and wish for happiness and prosperity.

Rath Yatra is being celebrated in many parts of India on Thursday, July 4th and many celebrities and public figures also participated in its celebration. Some important public-figures who worshipped lord Jagganth shared good wishes on Twitter with all. Those who shared good wishes include the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi; the Home Minister of India, Amit Shah; the Chief Minister of Gujrat, Vijay Rupani; MP from Jaipur and Olympic Medalist, Rajyavardhan Rathore; the Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu; West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Prime Minister Modi in his tweet wrote, “Best wishes to everyone on the special occasion of the Rath Yatra. We pray to Lord Jagannath and seek his blessings for the good health, happiness and prosperity of everyone. Jai Jagannath.” He also shared pictures of the Jagannath Rath yatra Procession.

Best wishes to everyone on the special occasion of the Rath Yatra. We pray to Lord Jagannath and seek his blessings for the good health, happiness and prosperity of everyone. Jai Jagannath. pic.twitter.com/l9v36YlUQ5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 4, 2019

The Home Minister of India, Amit Shah wrote on his twitter with a picture of Lord Jagannath, “Good wishes to all the citizens on the holy occasion of Shri Jagannath Rath Yatra. May, Mahaprabhu(Almighty) Jagannath brought happiness, prosperity and good fortune to everyone’s life.” He further added “On the auspicious occasion of Shri Jagannath Rath Yatra, the Mangala Aarti in the Jagannath temple of Ahmedabad and took blessings of Mahaprabhu” with a picture of him praying to Lord Jagannath.

Vijay Rupani, Chief Minister of Gujrat wrote on his twitter ” Greetings on the occasion of RathYatra. May Lord Jagannath bestows upon us, peace, prosperity & overall happiness.” He also retweeted Home Miniter’s tweet of Rath Yatra greetings.

Greetings on the occasion of #RathYatra. May Lord Jagannath bestows upon us peace, prosperity & overall happiness. pic.twitter.com/UdO9KX6J13 — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) July 4, 2019

Rajyavardhan Rathore, Member of Parliament from Jaipur and Olympic Medalist tweeted about the occasion and wrote “Wishing you all an auspicious Jagannath RathYatra. A grand celebration of Lord Jagannath travelling with Lord Balbhadra and deity Subhadra is a sight to behold. May you all spend this auspicious day with lots of good luck, happiness, and abundance. Happy Rath Yatra!”

Wishing you all an auspicious Jagannath #RathYatra. A grand celebration of Lord Jagannath traveling with Lord Balbhadra and deity Subhadra is a sight to behold. May you all spend this auspicious day with lots of good luck, happiness, and abundance. Happy Rath Yatra! pic.twitter.com/9TEuJWHgw9 — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) July 4, 2019

The Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu shared a picture reflecting the grandeur of the festival and wrote “On the occasion of Rath Yatra, I extend my greetings to the countrymen. Lord Krishna has settled in various forms, in various levels, in the Indian mind. Shri Krishna is in bliss form.”

Sudarsan Pattnaik, the famous sand artist and Padma Shri awardee, shared a picture of sand art of the ‘Trimurti’ on Twitter and wrote “I Pray for peace, happiness and joy for everyone on the occasion of Ratha Jatra(Rath Yatra). My SandArt for the pious occasion of Chariot Festival at Puri, Odisha.”

Notably, Rath Yatra is celebrated in almost every state on the country and is considered as one of the most pious and sacred festivals of Hindus. The grandeur of the festival shows people’s devotion to this grand festival and their respect towards Lord Jagannath.