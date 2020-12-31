ITC’s first Himachal hotel Welcomhotel Shimla launched! We foresee demand for travels to local destinations, says Nakul Anand, ITC Ltd

A perusal of the interior design of the hotel building shows that the structure has been conceptualised to receive maximum natural light.

Longing for a leisurely family getaway in the lap of snow capped mountains and spellbinding views? Come summer, winter or snow, breathtakingly beautiful scenic destinations are always irresistible for Indian travellers! Shimla remains one of India’s most popular and scenic tourist destinations. No wonder, the hospitality brand ‘Welcomhotel’ has launched its first hotel property in Himachal Pradesh.

Speaking exclusively to Financial Express Online, Nakul Anand, Executive Director – ITC Ltd stated, “ITC Hotels is delighted to announce the launch of Welcomhotel Shimla. Wrapping up this year on an illustrious note, our first outspot in Himachal Pradesh will definitely excite travellers who have taken to domestic travel and to explore local hidden gems like never before. The hospitality industry is going through a recovery phase and we are happy to be a part of the silver lining.”

Gear up for ‘Green hotel’ in Shimla

The design philosophy of the hotel blends in the elements of old world charm and the makings of a ‘Green hotel’, keeping in sync with ITC Hotels commitment to sustainability. A perusal of the interior design of the hotel building shows that the structure has been conceptualised to receive maximum natural light.

Notably, as per ITC Hotels’ Responsible Luxury philosophy, conservation of resources remains a priority. To cite an example among many, all grey water gets treated in-house, then it is used for the purpose of horticulture.

“Welcomhotel Shimla is a safe haven for all travellers who enjoy immersive experiences, being at peace of mind knowing that the hotel follows the WeAssure hygiene protocol. We ensured that sustainable practices were built in during the design phase of the hotel itself, thus enabling Welcomhotel Shimla to be eco-embedded, services to be eco-easy and our services to be eco-sensitised; all of this ensuring that our guests indulge guilt-free; reflective of our ten year strong Responsible Luxury ethos. Welcomhotel brand is immensely popular and we are consistently adding more properties, expanding the footprint pan India as we foresee a demand for travels to quaint and local destinations,” Nakul Anand, Executive Director – ITC Ltd told Financial Express Online.

For weekend getaways or leisurely staycations, Himachal Pradesh offers scenic getaway destinations for travellers. Waking up to the natural and scenic beauty as well as the splendour of golden sunrise, combined with experiential stays and breathtaking views of the hills, there is a sense of relaxation that seeps in as travel to the hills connects the traveller with Nature.