ITC opens five-star Welcomhotel in Amritsar

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday inaugurated ITC Group’s five-star hotel in Amritsar. The project would further contribute to strengthening the state’s economy and industry, backed by increase in employment generation and tourism, Amarinder said while inaugurating ‘Welcomhotel’ through video conferencing from Chandigarh.

He thanked ITC Group, which has launched a food processing unit in Kapurthala and is looking at launching a new project in Hoshiarpur next year, for making huge investments in Punjab and contributing to the state’s industrial development.

The chief minister extended his government’s support and cooperation to ITC for expanding its presence in the state. The state government, he said, would continue to explore new avenues for development across industrial sectors, in association with the Group, an official statement said quoting him.

Spread across eight acres, the 101-room Welcomhotel is centred around a colonnaded mansion, the erstwhile Sandhanwalia Haveli.

The Haveli, which traces its origins to the early 1900s, has been restored with all modern comforts while preserving the century-old cultural, architectural and culinary flavours.