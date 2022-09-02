Indian Railways culinary delight: IRCTC-Zoop app for ordering food; Coach restaurant in Bikaner & 5 star rating by FSSAI for Gwalior station

Indian Railways is known as the national transporter and lifeline of India connecting all the distant corners of the country with one nervous system-like network. A trip to India is incomplete with a journey in Indian Railways and tasting foods at various destinations it takes you to. Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation limited (IRCTC) has launched its food delivery app Zoop which will help passengers order tasty food via WhatsApp messaging app. Passengers can use this facility using their PNR number. With this service, passengers do not need to download any additional app as they can use WhatsApp to order food from upcoming station as per their convenience.



Indian Railways Passengers can drop Zoop a message on WhatsApp on this number – +91 7042062070. Travellers can save this number to order food or simply navigate https://wa.me/917042062070 to being chatting with Zoop. Once you start chatting with Zoop you can share your PNR details with it and tell them about the upcoming station where food can be delivered. You will then have to select restaurant from where you want food. Aftyer that you can order food and make payment from the app itself. Once the transaction is complete, you can track the status of your food delivery. Check here how the IRCTC – Zoop app works:

Also, Indian Railways has turned one of the train coaches in Bikaner in to a spick-and-span coach restaurant. The coach restaurant in Bikaner decorated with spalsh of vibrant colors reflecting Rajasthan’s art and culture. “Illustrating the theme of local art & culture of Barmer, a Rail Coach Restaurant has been set up at Barmer Railway Station in Rajasthan, by refurbishing a coach not fit for use. This will provide a unique experience to the visitors & promote local tourism,” Indian Railways tweeted.



Coach to Restaurant!



Illustrating the theme of local art & culture of Barmer, a Rail Coach Restaurant has been set up at Barmer Railway Station in Rajasthan, by refurbishing a coach not fit for use. This will provide a unique experience to the visitors & promote local tourism. pic.twitter.com/bzFSUDYNG9 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 30, 2022

While travellers in Bikaner can now experience fine dining in a coach-turned-restaurant, Indian Railways Gwalior station has been certified as ‘Eat Right Station’ with a 5 star rating by FSSAI India.

Serving High-Quality & Nutritious Food!



Gwalior Railway Station of North Central Railway has been certified as ‘Eat Right Station’ with a 5 star rating by @fssaiindia pic.twitter.com/u3RLPfYyz4 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 29, 2022

Gwalior Railway Station has got this certification for serving high-quality and nutritious food to its clients.