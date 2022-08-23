From Puri to Prayagraj, undertake pilgrimage with IRCTC’s Punya Teerth Yatra package

From Puri to Prayagraj, undertake pilgrimagIRCTC, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd., has launched Punra Teerth Yatra Package which will cover some of North and East India’s famous pilgrimage centers viz., Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj. The boarding and de-boarding points are Mysore, Bengaluru and Vijayawada. The cost of this 9 nights/10 days package is starting from ₹18450/- onwards.

IRCTC’s Punya Teerth Yatra package itenerary

9 October 2022 – Departure from Mysore and Bangalore

10 October 2022 – Train Journey

11 October 2022 – Arrival at Puri. Visit to Puri Jaganath Temple and Konark Sun Temple

12 October 2022 – Departure from Puri

13 October 2022 – Arrive at Gaya. Perform Pinda Pradanam. Departure from Gaya in the evening and arriving Varanasi at night

14 October 2022 – Holy bath in the Ganges. Perform rituals, darshan of Kashi Viswanathar, Kashi Visalakshi and Annapoorna temple. Night stay in Varanasi.

15 October 2022 – Departure from Varanasi in morning. Arrival at Ayodhya and visit to Sarayu river and Ramjanmabhoomi temple. Departure from Ayodhya at night.

16 October 2022 – Arrival at Prayagraj in morning. Holy Bathe in Triveni Sangam. Departure from Prayagraj at night.

17 October 2022 – Train Journey

18 October 2022 – Arrival at Bengaluru and Mysore

IRCTC’s Punya Teerth Yatra package rate/tariff

IRCTC’s Punya Teerth Yatra package includes



IRCTC Package Inclusions for Standard rates:

Train journey by Sleeper class

Standard Non AC Rooms for Night stays/Fresh ups

Non AC road transfers on SIC basis

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner (Onboard & Off board)

Morning & Evening Tea/Coffee (Only Onboard)

2 X 1 litre Drinking water per person per day

Tour Escort & Security on train

IRCTC Package Inclusions for Comfort rates:

Train journey by Third AC class.

Standard AC Rooms for Night stays/Fresh ups

Non AC road transfers on SIC basis.

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner (Onboard & Off board),

Morning & Evening Tea/Coffee (Only Onboard)

2 X 1 litre Drinking water per person per day.

Tour Escort & Security on train.

IRCTC Package Exclusions:

Items of personal nature i.e. laundry, Porterage, medicines, Camera/ Video etc.

Entrance fee/ Special Darshan charges for temples/ other sightseeing places.

Service of Tour Guide at sightseeing places.

All others not mentioned in the Package Inclusions.

Travellers can visit IRCTC website irctctourism.com for more details.