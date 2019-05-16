IRCTC Northeast packages: Explore adventurous and hilly terrains of Meghalaya like never before; details here

IRCTC Northeast tour packages: India, a country with one of the most varied topographies in the world, is a favorite destination for adventure tourism among tourists. Fast gaining popularity among adventure lovers, India offers various thrilling activities including wildlife safaris, snorkeling as well as scuba diving, mountain biking among others. Considering the potential of this Special Interest Tourism segment, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced special adventure tour packages for adventure seekers. The adventure tour packages of IRCTC will cover the adventurous and hilly terrains of Meghalaya, which is considered to be one of the most beautiful states of Northeast India. The first tour will start on 8 July 2019 from Bengaluru, while the second tour will start 2 September 2019 from Delhi. Both the tours for Meghalaya are for a duration of 5 nights and 6 days. The all-inclusive tour packages will include return flight tickets, all meals, accommodation, transfers and sightseeing by self-driven motorcycles along with fuel for the whole trip, adventure activity as well as safety riding gears, guides. With an aim to promote tourism in the northeastern part of the country, these tour packages are being organized by IRCTC in the untapped adventure spots of Mawsynram\/Mawlyngbna and Jakrem in Meghalaya. During these tours, all the adventure lovers would get an opportunity to perform various thrilling activities such as split rock caving, short trekking, river kayaking, camping as well as long rides in self-driven bikes. To ensure safety, the activities will be supervised by experienced professionals who will accompany the group during the tours. According to a press release issued by IRCTC, there are plans to organize many more of such tours in the near future for all those who love adventure. The future adventure packages will not only cover northeast but also various other parts of the country.