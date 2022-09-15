Madhya Pradesh govt to take senior citizens on pilgrimage: Check details of MP’s Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojna 2022

Madhya Pradesh government has planned a pilgrimage tour for those above 60 years of age from the state. In this phase of the scheme, women will get age relaxation of 2 years. Another condition in this scheme is that the applicants should not be from tax paying category. Madhya Pradesh residents who fulfill these terms can apply for this phase of Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojna 2022 and visit one or two pilgrim centres outside the state. The last date of filing applications in 16th September 2022. Interested MP residents can call on the number 0755-2767116 or visit the website – dharmasva.mp.gov.in for more information and download things like the notification, rules, terms & conditions, circular and application form. Pilgrims have bear the cost of travelling to and from their home to the the origin and terminal railway station on their own.
10 trains will run under Madhya Pradesh Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojna 2022. Here are the details:
25th September
– From Narmadapura to Ayodhya-Varanasi-Kashi
– From Khandwa to Dwarka-Somnath
– From Neemuch to Varanasi-Ayodhya
26th September
– From Umaria to Rameswaram
– From Chhatarpur to Puri
6th October
– From Shivpuri to Kamakhya
– From Morena to Rameswaram
– From Baitul to Ayodhya-Varanasi
– From Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Mhow to Tirupati
– From Balaghat to Puri
Districts to be covered from each point of origin are:
Narmadapuram – Narmadapuram, Bhopal and Sagar
Khandwa – Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua and Alirajpur
Neemuch – Neemuch, Mandsaur and Ratlam
Umaria – Umaria, Shahdol and Anuppur
Chhatarpur – Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari and Vidisha
Shivpuri – Shivpuri, Sheopur, Ashoknagar and Guna
Morena – Morena, Gwalior and Datia
Baitul – Baitul, Vidisha and Sehore
Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Mhow – Indore, Dhar and Ujjain
Balaghat – Balaghat, Mandala, Jabalpur and Dindori
Completed application forms can be submitted to the nearest Tehsil, local body, district office or collectorate. Final selection of passengers will be done by the district collector’s office. IRCTC will provide pilgrims with food including breakfast and tea, accommodation, buses to various pilgrim points, return train journey and guide service. All pilgrims will be gifted a tulsi mala and memento. Passengers will also be able to witness Bhajan Sandhya by a Bhajan group on board. Passengers should carry their original Aadhaar cards, voter Ids and photocopy of their Covid-19 Vaccination certificate.