Madhya Pradesh govt to take senior citizens on pilgrimage: Check details of MP’s Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojna 2022

Madhya Pradesh government has planned a pilgrimage tour for those above 60 years of age from the state. In this phase of the scheme, women will get age relaxation of 2 years. Another condition in this scheme is that the applicants should not be from tax paying category. Madhya Pradesh residents who fulfill these terms can apply for this phase of Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojna 2022 and visit one or two pilgrim centres outside the state. The last date of filing applications in 16th September 2022. Interested MP residents can call on the number 0755-2767116 or visit the website – dharmasva.mp.gov.in for more information and download things like the notification, rules, terms & conditions, circular and application form. Pilgrims have bear the cost of travelling to and from their home to the the origin and terminal railway station on their own.



10 trains will run under Madhya Pradesh Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojna 2022. Here are the details:

25th September

– From Narmadapura to Ayodhya-Varanasi-Kashi

– From Khandwa to Dwarka-Somnath

– From Neemuch to Varanasi-Ayodhya



26th September

– From Umaria to Rameswaram

– From Chhatarpur to Puri



6th October

– From Shivpuri to Kamakhya

– From Morena to Rameswaram

– From Baitul to Ayodhya-Varanasi

– From Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Mhow to Tirupati

– From Balaghat to Puri



Districts to be covered from each point of origin are:



Narmadapuram – Narmadapuram, Bhopal and Sagar

Khandwa – Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua and Alirajpur

Neemuch – Neemuch, Mandsaur and Ratlam

Umaria – Umaria, Shahdol and Anuppur

Chhatarpur – Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari and Vidisha

Shivpuri – Shivpuri, Sheopur, Ashoknagar and Guna

Morena – Morena, Gwalior and Datia

Baitul – Baitul, Vidisha and Sehore

Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Mhow – Indore, Dhar and Ujjain

Balaghat – Balaghat, Mandala, Jabalpur and Dindori



Completed application forms can be submitted to the nearest Tehsil, local body, district office or collectorate. Final selection of passengers will be done by the district collector’s office. IRCTC will provide pilgrims with food including breakfast and tea, accommodation, buses to various pilgrim points, return train journey and guide service. All pilgrims will be gifted a tulsi mala and memento. Passengers will also be able to witness Bhajan Sandhya by a Bhajan group on board. Passengers should carry their original Aadhaar cards, voter Ids and photocopy of their Covid-19 Vaccination certificate.