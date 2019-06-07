IRCTC Divya Dakshin Darshan air tour package! Visit the holy cities of South India; details here

By: |
Published: June 7, 2019 3:26:25 PM

IRCTC has launched a flight package tour to South India which covers divine and religious destinations including Tirupati, Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari and Trivandrum.

IRCTCThe air tour package covers significant temples and tourist areas of these holy cities

IRCTC Divya Dakshin Darshan tour! Are you planning a holiday in the coming months? If yes, then you can choose from several new IRCTC tour packages! The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), which is the official e-ticketing and catering arm of Indian Railways, has launched a flight package tour to South India which covers divine and religious destinations including Tirupati, Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari and Trivandrum. The air tour package covers significant temples and tourist areas of these holy cities. The package spans across six nights and seven days and is a complete journey, which originates and returns at Lucknow.

IRCTC Divya Dakshin Darshan Air Tour Package dates, fares and other details:

Flight package dates: The tour package will be organised from August 31, 2019 to September 6, 2019. The tour will begin from Lucknow Airport on August 31, 2019 at 10:00 AM. The package is divided into three journeys. The onward journey is between Lucknow and Bengaluru. The mid-journey is between Madurai and Chennai while the return journey is between Chennai and Lucknow. The tour package is for a period of six nights and seven days. The timings of the flight and the schedule are subject to change as per the operational feasibility of the airlines.

  • The major attractions covered during the package are as follows: Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Meenakashi Temple, Vivekanananda Rock Memorial, Ramanathaswamy Temple, Lord Balaji Temple as well as Sri Kalahasti.
  • Package tariff details: IRCTC will charge Rs 46,300/- for single occupancy, Rs 37,400/- for double occupancy and Rs 36,400/- for triple occupancy. The package includes airport transfers, meals including breakfast and dinner on all days, all darshan passes, transfers and sightseeing by 12 seater tempo traveller and accommodation in three-star category hotels or similar.
  • The itinerary of the air tour package is only a proposed or indicative holiday outline, and IRCTC reserves the right to change as per the operational feasibility.
  • Passengers willing to book the air tour package can visit the official website of IRCTC Tourism.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

IRCTC
  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. IRCTC Divya Dakshin Darshan air tour package! Visit the holy cities of South India; details here
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
Growth Pangs
Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition