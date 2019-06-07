IRCTC Divya Dakshin Darshan air tour package! Visit the holy cities of South India; details here

IRCTC Divya Dakshin Darshan tour! Are you planning a holiday in the coming months? If yes, then you can choose from several new IRCTC tour packages! The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), which is the official e-ticketing and catering arm of Indian Railways, has launched a flight package tour to South India which covers divine and religious destinations including Tirupati, Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari and Trivandrum. The air tour package covers significant temples and tourist areas of these holy cities. The package spans across six nights and seven days and is a complete journey, which originates and returns at Lucknow. IRCTC Divya Dakshin Darshan Air Tour Package dates, fares and other details: Flight package dates: The tour package will be organised from August 31, 2019 to September 6, 2019. The tour will begin from Lucknow Airport on August 31, 2019 at 10:00 AM. The package is divided into three journeys. The onward journey is between Lucknow and Bengaluru. The mid-journey is between Madurai and Chennai while the return journey is between Chennai and Lucknow. The tour package is for a period of six nights and seven days. The timings of the flight and the schedule are subject to change as per the operational feasibility of the airlines. The major attractions covered during the package are as follows: Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Meenakashi Temple, Vivekanananda Rock Memorial, Ramanathaswamy Temple, Lord Balaji Temple as well as Sri Kalahasti. Package tariff details: IRCTC will charge Rs 46,300\/- for single occupancy, Rs 37,400\/- for double occupancy and Rs 36,400\/- for triple occupancy. The package includes airport transfers, meals including breakfast and dinner on all days, all darshan passes, transfers and sightseeing by 12 seater tempo traveller and accommodation in three-star category hotels or similar. The itinerary of the air tour package is only a proposed or indicative holiday outline, and IRCTC reserves the right to change as per the operational feasibility. Passengers willing to book the air tour package can visit the official website of IRCTC Tourism.