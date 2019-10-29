IRCTC Delhi-Shirdi tour: Visit the shrine of Sai Baba with new tour package; departure dates, price details

With the Delhi-Shirdi flight tour package, you can go for a memorable pilgrimage trip to Shirdi. (PTI)

IRCTC Delhi-Shirdi Flight Tour Package: Planning to visit Shirdi, the beautiful shrine of Sai Baba? If yes, then you can check the all-inclusive tour package by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). According to IRCTC, with the Delhi-Shirdi flight tour package, you can go for a memorable pilgrimage trip to Shirdi. The tour package is for one night and two days. According to details available on the IRCTC website, the departure dates for this tour are 16 November 2019, 7 December 2019 and 21 December 2019. A total of 10 passengers would be accommodated on the tour.

The Delhi-Shirdi flight tour package by IRCTC is under the Deluxe class. The single occupancy would cost Rs 16,620 per person; double occupancy would cost Rs 14,950 per person; triple occupancy would cost Rs 14,670 per person; Child (2-11 years) with bed would cost Rs 13,320 and Child (2-11 years) without bed would cost Rs 13,030.

The tour package includes Delhi-Shirdi-Delhi air fare, airport pick-up and drop at Shirdi, one-night accommodation at Shirdi having facilities of a deluxe hotel, buffet fixed meals (one Dinner, one Breakfast and one Lunch), sightseeing as per the itinerary by AC vehicle and taxes. However, the package will not include airport transfers at Delhi, darshan tickets for any temple, any portage at hotels like tips, mineral water, telephone charges, laundry and all other items of personal nature, any still/video camera fees, entrance fees for monuments, any additional meals or sightseeing and activities other than those mentioned in the itinerary.

As per the cancellation policy, ticket cancellation is possible only on the official IRCTC website irctctourism.com, and is not possible on PRS counters. If cancelled 21 days prior to the departure date then 30% of the package cost would be deducted, if cancelled 21 to 15 days prior to the departure then 55% of the package cost would be deducted, if cancelled 14 to 8 days prior to the departure then 80 % of the package cost would be deducted. No refund will be granted if the cancellation is done from 7 to 0 days.