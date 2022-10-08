Invest Rajasthan 2022: Tourism Conclave discusses potential of tourism in economic growth and ways to make it affordable

Rajasthan Government organised Tourism Conclave under the Invest Rajasthan Summit-2022 at JECC in Jaipur on Friday. The Conclave was attended by ministers, senior officers and experts and industry leaders related to the field expressed their views. “The state government has taken unprecedented steps keeping in mind the goal of reviving the tourism industry after the Covid Panemic,” Rajasthan’s Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh said during the session on ‘Tourism – A Game Changer for Economic Growth’. He said that there is immense potential for the development of tourism industry in the state. “People want to see new things. It is the effort of the state government to develop new circuits from the point of view of tourism,” Singh said.

Singh expressed the need to develop Eastarn Rajasthan from the point of view of tourism and urged the investors to develop new dimensions of tourism by exploring new possibilities in this area. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister of State for Tourism, Murari Lal Meena said that entrepreneurs and startups should come forward to attract the middle class in the tourism sector. He added there is need to make tourism affordable and accessible for all. He said that the state’s art, culture, its forests and deserts all have a different attraction, which attracts tourists from abroad. Meena said that all possible efforts are being made by the State Government for tourism development. He said that there is immense potential for rural tourism in the state.



Dharmendra Rathod, Chairman, Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation said that the State Government has worked with full commitment in the last four years to promote tourism. “Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has made a provision of rupees one thousand crore as tourism development fund in the state, which will give new heights to the tourism industry of Rajasthan. Apart from this, unprecedented decisions have been taken in the state like giving industry status to tourism, implementing tourism policy, implementing many other policies and schemes like Rajasthan Film Tourism Promotion Policy and Rajasthani Eco Tourism Policy. The state government has also started work to restore the hotels of RTDC to their former glory,” Rathod said.

Gayatri Rathod, Principal Secretary, Tourism Department, informed about the policy reforms and works done by the State Government for tourism promotion in the last four years.

Conducting the session, Sunil Mehta of The Tree House Resort said that after the Corona pandemic, the trend of tourists towards niche tourism has increased. “There are immense possibilities of eco-tourism, wildlife tourism and natural tourism in Rajasthan, which can be developed to attract tourists on a large scale,” Mehta said. Puneet Chatwal, CEO and Managing Director, The Indian Hotels Company said that there is a need to make tourism activities eco-friendly. Chatwal said that tourism should preserve and nurture the local art, culture and heritage.

On this occasion, eminent filmmaker Muzaffar Ali said that tourism in Rajasthan can be promoted through films. Ali said that the locations shown in the films easily attract the common man. During the session, Jaisal Singh of Anand Group, mountaineer Sanjay Bose, filmmaker and environmentalist Pradeep Krishna also expressed their views on the present scenario of tourism in the state and the possibilities of development in future.