International travelers exempted from 7-day paid institutional quarantine, but there’s a catch

New travel guidelines by MHA! The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has yet again updated guidelines for international travelers. In a recent statement passed by the central government, all the international travelers can be exempted from 7-day paid institutional quarantine but there is a condition. According to the government, all the travelers will have to submit a RT-PCR test report that shows the traveler has tested negative for the novel Coronavirus. The RT-PCR test is also expected to be taken hours before the person undertakes the journey.

The guidelines issued by the MHA read that with the submission of a negative RT-PCR report during arrival, “travelers may also seek exemption from institutional quarantine”. The test is expected to be taken 96 hours before the journey. The government highlighted that the test report is expected to be uploaded on the portal for consideration. Further, the guidelines revealed that every passenger will also have to submit a declaration that ensures the authenticity of the RT-PCR report. If the declaration submitted by the traveler turns out to be false, the person will be liable for criminal prosecution. “The test report can also be produced during the arrival at Indian airport’s entry point,” the revised guidelines state.

It is to note that once the travelers undergo thermal screening on arrival (those who are exempted from paid institutional quarantine), they have to show the same report to specific State Counters. This can be done using their cell phones only prior to the home quarantine period of 14 days.

What happens if travelers do not provide a negative RT-PCR test report?

If the passengers entering India do not have negative test results for Coronavirus, the government’s previous guidelines of mandatory 14-day quarantine will apply. Among these 14 days, the first seven days are paid in quarantining facilities and another seven days of quarantine are expected to be completed with home isolation.

Who will be permitted 14-day home quarantine?

The revised guidelines also underlined that in select cases where there are conditions of distress like death in family, pregnancy, serious children of people having children below 10 years of age, people will be allowed to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days.