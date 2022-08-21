International lighthouse weekend: Here are the five tallest lighthouses in the world

Every year, held on the third full weekend of August, the International Lighthouse and Lightship Weekend (ILLW) is an annual affair. It aspires to promote public awareness about lighthouses and lightships.

Also, the objective is to enlighten people about the need for the preservation and restoration of lighthouses. The lighthouse managers and keepers all around the world are encouraged to open their doors to the public for a viewing of their lighthouse. It is also an effort to preserve history.

The event was the brainchild of John Forsyth and Mike Dalrymple. In Scotland, they were members of the Ayr Amateur Radio Group. It was started in 1998. It has developed into a global gathering of amateur radio operators from as many as 95 countries.

Reportedly, the event is currently managed by an Australian amateur radio operator, Kevin Mulcahy (call VK2CE). He has been involved since 1998.

Many of these magnificent structures are suffering from dilapidation and vandalism. Before their existence is lost, it is necessary to make people aware of the need to conserve these historic aids to navigation.

On this occasion, FE.com brings to you a list of the five tallest lighthouses in the world:

1) Île Vierge (82.5 m)

Opposite the village of Lilia, Île Vierge is an islet lying 1.5 km off the northwest coast of Brittany. It is the location of the tallest “traditional lighthouse” on the globe. It is used to mark the southwestern limit of the English Channel.

2) Lighthouse of Genoa (76 m)

It is the main lighthouse for the port of the city. It not only serves as an important aid to night navigation in the area but also as a symbol and a landmark for the City of Genoa. It is built of masonry. It is the world’s second tallest “traditional” one.

3) Gatteville Lighthouse (75 m)

It is also known as Pointe de Barfleur Light. It is an active lighthouse near Gatteville-le-Phare in the Normandy region of France. At a height of 247 feet, in the world, it is the third tallest “traditional lighthouse”.

4) Lesnoy Mole Rear Range Light (73 m)

It is also an active lighthouse. Lesnoy Mole is located in a dockyard area on the waterfront. It guides ships into the commercial harbor of Saint Petersburg, Russia. It is the fourth tallest “traditional lighthouse” in the world.

5) Mulantou Lighthouse (72 m)

It is also known as the Hainan Head Light. It is located in the province of Hainan, China. Mulantou Lighthouse is the fifth-tallest lighthouse in the world. Constructed in 1995, the lighthouse marks the south side of the entrance to Qiongzhou Strait. It is an active lighthouse.