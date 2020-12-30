  • MORE MARKET STATS

International Flights status: India extends restrictions; check date

By: |
New Delhi | Updated: Dec 30, 2020 3:45 PM

International Flights status: However, "International Scheduled Flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis," the DGCA said in a statement.

International Flight StatusInternational Flights status: In a circular issued on December 30, 2020, i.e on Wednesday, the DGCA said that restrictions will be applied on Scheduled International commercial passenger services to and from India till 11.59 PM (Indian Standard Time) of January 31, 2021. (IE image)

International Flights status: India has extended the international flights, travel and visa-related restrictions enforced due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic till January 31, 2021, according to the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). However, all international cargo and flights “specifically approved” by DGCA will not come under the specified restrictions, the authority said.

In a circular issued on December 30, 2020, i.e on Wednesday, the DGCA said that restrictions will be applied on Scheduled International commercial passenger services to and from India till 11.59 PM (Indian Standard Time) of January 31, 2021. However, “International Scheduled Flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis,” the DGCA said in a statement.

Related News

(To be updated)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. International Flights status India extends restrictions check date
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Green shoots of tourism picking up across cities! From Hyatt Delhi Residences at Aerocity to ITC Hotel’s first hotel in Himachal
2Big update on India-UK flight ban: Check latest announcement on temporary suspension of flights
3Covid-19 test at Mumbai Airport: Flyers can now get Coronavirus test report in 13 minutes; Check cost, details