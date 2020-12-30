International Flights status: India extends restrictions; check date

International Flights status: In a circular issued on December 30, 2020, i.e on Wednesday, the DGCA said that restrictions will be applied on Scheduled International commercial passenger services to and from India till 11.59 PM (Indian Standard Time) of January 31, 2021. (IE image)

International Flights status: India has extended the international flights, travel and visa-related restrictions enforced due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic till January 31, 2021, according to the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). However, all international cargo and flights “specifically approved” by DGCA will not come under the specified restrictions, the authority said.

In a circular issued on December 30, 2020, i.e on Wednesday, the DGCA said that restrictions will be applied on Scheduled International commercial passenger services to and from India till 11.59 PM (Indian Standard Time) of January 31, 2021. However, “International Scheduled Flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis,” the DGCA said in a statement.

