International Flights in India: IndiGo starts flight services between Kochi, Maldives’ Male

International Flights in India: The first such arrangement in South-Asia was recently decided after the agreement between officials from both the governments. (Reuters image)

International flights India status: Now you can fly between Kerala and Maldives! IndiGo has announced that it would commence international flight services between Kochi and Male under the Air Bubble arrangement. This is effective from September 3. The service is available twice a week — Thursday and Sunday. Flight Number 6E 1795 will depart from Cochin International Airport (COK) in Kochi 12:10 pm (IST) and will reach Velana International Airport (MLE) in Male at 1:10 pm (Local time). Flight Number 6E 1796 will leave from Male at 2:10 pm (Local time) and reach Kochi at 4:10 pm (IST).

The first such arrangement in South-Asia was recently decided after the agreement between officials from both the governments. IndiGo will operate flights on the Kochi-Male-Kochi route twice a week, while adhering to all the precautionary measures, ensuring a safe and hassle-free travel experience on-board a lean clean flying machine, the airline said in a statement.

This step comes in accordance with the safe corridor provided by the local authorities where the tourists can travel straight to their respective resorts from the airport without any hassle, in absence of quarantine restrictions. The Maldives opened its International border for tourists on July 15, since the inhabited islands and resort islands of the Maldives have been largely unaffected by the current pandemic. Additionally, this arrangement would also facilitate and regularize the flow of Maldivians seeking medical treatment to India as well as a sizeable number of Indians working as nurses, teachers, and resort workers in the Maldives.

India has entered air bubbles agreement with the US, the UK, France, Germany, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, and the Maldives. Efforts were on to establish air bubbles with countries such as Australia, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Nigeria, Bahrain, Israel, Kenya, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand.