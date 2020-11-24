International flights during Covid: IATA to launch Travel Pass to replace quarantine, all you need to know

IATA Travel Pass is in the stage of final development and the first cross-border IATA Travel Pass pilot is scheduled for later this year and the official launch is slated for the first quarter of 2021. (Reuters image)

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is all set to launch a digital health pass that will help reopen international travel and replace quarantine. along with Covid-19 testing, the global airlines body said in a statement. IATA has said that it was working with International Airlines Group (IAG) and will undertake a trial to demonstrate the process.

IATA Travel Pass is in the stage of final development and the first cross-border IATA Travel Pass pilot is scheduled for later this year and the official launch is slated for the first quarter of 2021.

IATA’s Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said, “Today borders are double locked. Testing is the first key to enable international travel without quarantine measures. The second key is the global information infrastructure needed to securely manage, share, and verify test data matched with traveler identities in compliance with border control requirements. That’s the job of IATA Travel Pass. We are bringing this to market in the coming months to also meet the needs of the various travel bubbles and public health corridors that are starting operation.”

“Our main priority is to get people traveling again safely. In the immediate term that means giving governments confidence that systematic COVID-19 testing can work as a replacement for quarantine requirements. And that will eventually develop into a vaccine program. The IATA Travel Pass is a solution for both,” said Nick Careen, IATA’s Senior Vice President, Airport, Passenger, Cargo and Security.

IATA Travel Pass incorporates four open-sourced and interoperable modules which can be combined for an end-to-end solution. Global registry of health requirements enables passengers to find accurate information on travel, testing and eventually vaccine requirements for their journey. Global registry of testing or vaccination centers enables passengers to find testing centers and labs at their departure location which meet the standards for testing and vaccination requirements of their destination. Lab App enables authorized labs and test centers to securely share test and vaccination certificates with passengers. Contactless Travel App enables passengers to create a ‘digital passport’, and receive test and vaccination certificates and verify that they are sufficient for their itinerary, and share testing or vaccination certificates with airlines and authorities to facilitate travel. This app can also be used by travelers to manage travel documentation digitally and seamlessly throughout their journey, improving travel experience.

IATA and International Airlines Group (IAG) have been working together in the development of this solution and will undertake a trial to demonstrate that this platform combined with COVID-19 testing can reopen international travel and replace quarantine. The airline industry demands a cost-effective, global, and modular solution to safely restart travel. IATA Travel Pass is based on industry standards and IATA’s proven experience in managing information flows around complex travel requirements.

IATA’s Timatic is used by most airlines to manage compliance with passport and visa regulations and will be the base for the global registry and verification of health requirements. IATA’s One ID initiative was endorsed by a resolution at its 75th Annual General Meeting in 2019 to securely facilitate travel processes with a single identity token. It is the base for the IATA Contactless Travel App for identity verification that will also manage the test and vaccination certificates.