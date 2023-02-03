scorecardresearch
International Flights Latest News Today: Air India’s direct flight services on the Milan-New Delhi route were discontinued in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Written by FE Travel
International Flights: Air India begins direct flight services to Milan from Delhi; Details here
Air India has resumed flights between Delhi and Milan.

International Flights Latest News Today: As the world opens up after the coronavirus pandemic, Tata group owned, Air India said it will resume its non-stop flight services between New Delhi and Milan from 1 February onwards.

Giving details, the airline said the direct flight services on this route were discontinued in March 2020 in the view of coronavirus pandemic. Air India aims to regain its presence in Europe. The airline has also announced flights from New Delhi to Vienna and Copenhagen.

The airline in a statement added that the commencement of the Milan flight along with Air India’s already announced flights to Vienna and Copenhagen from New Delhi will strengthen the airline’s footprint significantly in Europe.

Air India had late last November said it will operate three flights per week to Vienna and Copenhagen from New Delhi from February 18 and March 1, 2023, respectively.

First published on: 03-02-2023