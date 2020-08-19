International flights via air-bubbles! Check status, airlines, routes, booking rules, travel guidelines

International flight news, update, status, booking: Back in July, India had established bilateral air bubbles with the US, France, and Germany. (Reuters image)

International flight news, update, status, booking: International flights are now open albeit under the strict vigilance of the central government. India has been establishing ‘Air Bubbles’ with countries to ensure safe and hassle-free air travel for Indians and foreigners during the Coronavirus pandemic. However, air travel in the time of COVID is different from normal circumstances. Flyers need to be very sure about the situation at their destinations and must adhere to the guidelines issued by the Central government.

International flight routes, destination: Back in July, India had established bilateral air bubbles with the US, France, and Germany. Apart from these three countries, India has made air travel arrangements with the UK, UAE, Qatar, and Maldives. Efforts are on to establish arrangements with Australia, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Nigeria, Bahrain, Israel, Kenya, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. In the Indian subcontinent, air bubbles have been proposed with countries like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, and Bhutan.

International flight Airlines: Air India is operating the maximum number of flights. However, private airlines such as Vistara and SpiceJet are also operating long-haul international flights. In fact, Vistara will be operating flights between Delhi and London Heathrow. The one-way fares from Delhi to London start from Rs 29,912 in Economy Class, Rs 44,449 in Premium Economy, and Rs 77,373 in Business Class.

International airlines such as Air France, Lufthansa, Air Canada, Emirates, Etihad, Virgin Atlantic are also operating international flights.

International flight rules, guidelines: International air travel depends on conditions enforced by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs as well as the governments of the destination countries. The central government has said that air travel will be entirely at the risk of the flyers wanting to travel keeping in mind the laid down restrictions and approval from the competent authority. Only those persons who are citizens of that country or have green card or hold Permanent Residency Status or Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card, will be allowed to travel. Indian nationals who are holding visas of that country other than tourist visas will be allowed to travel. The visa must have a validity of that country. Those, who are stranded in close neighboring countries and permitted to exit through India, will be allowed to fly.