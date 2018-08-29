Indore airport gets nod to operate international flights

The civil aviation ministry has given its approval to operate international flights from the city’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, a senior airport official said.

The first international flight is expected to start from December after completion of necessary formalities, according to Aryama Sanyal, director, Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport.

“We have got the green signal of the Union civil aviation ministry for the operation of international passenger flights from Indore,” Sanyal told reporters today.

She said that in view of the plan to start international operation from the airport, the civil aviation ministry has written to the home ministry to set up an immigration check post here.

The finance ministry has also been requested to complete the necessary formalities to grant the status the notified airport by the customs department, she added.

Without giving specific information, Sanyal said that Jet Airways has expressed interest in starting international flights from Indore, however, its proposal is awaited.

Currently 44 domestic flights are being operated from the city airport and between January 1 and June 30, about 13 lakh flyers travelled from the airport, according to her.

Sanyal expects this number to go up to 26 lakh by the end of 2018. She said that discussions are on to discontinue the announcement system in a bid to turn the city airport into a ‘silent airport’ like others.

The display system providing information about the arrival and departure of flights will also be strengthened, she said, adding in addition, a help desk will be set up for the passengers.