Indonesia’s Sriwijaya Air lost contact after taking off from Jakarta -media

By: |
January 9, 2021 4:29 PM

Sriwijaya Air said in a statement it is still gathering more detailed information regarding the flight before it can make any statement.

Sriwijaya Air flight indonesia, lost contact with Sriwijaya Air flight jakartaMore details are awaited. (Representational image)

A Sriwijaya Air plane lost contact after taking off from Indonesian capital Jakarta on Saturday en route to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province, local media reported.

(To be updated)

