Indonesia’s New Digital Nomad Visa allows travellers to live tax-free – details here

Indonesia has announced “Digital Nomad Visas” for travellers to attract foreign tourists as their earnings come from outside the country. The impact of Covid-19 can be seen in Indonesia’s economic condition.

While Bali is one of the most renowned areas in the country for beaches and bars. Indonesia is hoping to advance for another element through these visas – The spiritual element.

Those who are looking for detailed information on “Digital Nomad Visas” can go through this article to know who are digital nomads? What is the use of Digital Nomad Visas? Which are the other countries offering such visas?

Digital Nomads – How is this word originated?



Digital Nomads are those who choose to work remotely and independently. Besides working in one place, they chose to spend their earned income in the country they are travelling to.

According to the 2020 State of Independence in America Report by MBO Partners, Digital Nomads are those who work independently and remotely with the enabled amenities of technology and the internet. Unlike other remote workers who usually stay in one place and do work, digital nomads travel and explore while working.

It was reported that around 10.9 million American workers described themselves as digital nomads in 2020 which was above 49 per cent from 2019.

As the pandemic occurred the majority of the work areas were moved on the web, while certain workplaces have started to open, most organisations have declared remote work.

Presently, as the world has moved to vaccinations and all borders have opened up, individuals can continue their regular jobs from any corner of the world.

What is Indonesia’s purpose behind providing a “Digital Nomad Visa”?



Remote workers will be able to stay for a long time in Indonesia, including Bali, tax-free through Digital Nomad Visa. The visa policy was announced by Indonesia’s Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno to boost tourism in the country.

Digital Nomad Visa would be the longest digital nomad visa compared to other countries and it would be applicable for five years. The purpose of announcing Digital Nomad Visas is to get over 3.6 million overseas travellers into the country over the next year to explore spiritual retreats as well as the eco-tourism of Indonesia.

According to a Bloomberg report, Uno said that If we get millions of travellers through this visa, then, it would create a million jobs for Indonesians as the borders have now opened for foreign tourists.

Earlier, there were three S which stands for Sun, Sea and Sand. Now, we are moving it to Serenity, Spirituality, and Sustainability. This way we are getting better quality and better effect on the nearby economy, he added.

He further said the decision was taken after a survey that showed Indonesia was “top of mind” for 95% of the remote workers. He also informed that similar plans were in the last year for digital nomad visas which had to be put on pause due to the covid-19 pandemic.

“Now the situation of a pandemic is controlled and all the ministries getting involved and cooperating from the health side to the immigration office, we believe that this is a chance to relaunch this idea,” Uno added.

Presently, there are various types of visas available in the country for digital nomads such as Visa on Arrival (VoA), Tourist of Cultural Visa and the country’s Free Visa. However, the duration of these visas is between 30 and 180 days.

Which countries are providing Nomad Visas?



In March, Italy released a new permit for non-EU nationals or digital nomads who can stay up to 90 days in the country without a visa. while Antigua and Barbuda are providing nomad visas for two years where the travellers will have to maintain their health insurance. Barbados provides a year-long remote working visa which can be extended further.

Other countries like Croatia, Costa Rica, Georgia, Hungary, Iceland, Mauritius, Norway, and Spain among many others are offering nomad visas.