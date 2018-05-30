Indonesia to celebrate 4th International Day of Yoga

‘Ten Cities, Ten Days, Bringing Together Twenty Thousand Yoga Lovers: Promoting Health and Happiness through Yoga’ is the theme chosen for this year’s celebrations

June 21, 2018 is the fourth International Day of Yoga in Indonesia. In this connection the Embassy of India in Jakarta and the Ministry of Tourism of Indonesia in cooperation with Yoga Community Associations in Indonesia have collaborated to present a series of Yoga related events held in 10 cities across the Indonesian archipelago. The events have already started since April 22 and will continue till August 10, 2018.

‘Ten Cities, Ten Days, Bringing Together Twenty Thousand Yoga Lovers: Promoting Health and Happiness through Yoga’ is the theme chosen for this year’s celebrations. The series of events to rejuvenate body and spirit already kicked off in Malang, East Java, followed by Jakarta on April 28. The Yoga Fiesta continued to Yogyakarta on May fifth, then on to Bandung on June ninth, Bali on June 16 and 17, Surabaya on June 21, returning to Jakarta on June 23, Medan on June 24, Prambanan Temple in Yogyakarta on June 24 as its pinnacle with closing in Surabaya on August 10.

The highlight of the series will take place at the magnificent Prambanan Temple Complex in the special region of Yogyakarta on Sunday, June 24, 2018. Over 10,000 Yoga enthusiasts are expected to join this grand celebration at this spectacular heritage site. Yoga sessions will also be conducted by professionally trained Yoga teachers from India following the standard Common Yoga Protocol for the International Day of Yoga.

The International Day of Yoga on June 21 was declared by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on December 11, 2014. The declaration came at the call for the adoption of June 21 as International Day of Yoga by Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi in his address to UNGA on September 27, 2014. The date of June 21 was chosen since this is the summer solstice which is the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere and has special significance in many parts of the world.

Tourism minister Arief Yahya at the pre-event press conference for the fourth International Day of Yoga 2018 at the Sapta Pesona Building (Office of the Ministry of Tourism), Jakarta on Monday, April 30th, 2018 said, “A friend in need is a friend indeed; this can best describe the relations between Indonesia and India. India is the first country that recognised Indonesia’s Independence, while Indonesia was the country that rallied the support of 177 countries to establish June 21 as the International Day of Yoga initiated by India”.

Yahya added that the bond between the two countries is growing stronger including through the opening of direct flights from Mumbai to Bali by Garuda Indonesia, the flag carrier of Indonesia.

The inaugural flight was launched on April 23 at the Chatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, India and jubilantly welcomed at the I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, Bali, the following morning on April 24. Already in the first quarter of 2018 the number of visitors from India has overtaken other market sources as the top international tourist market to Indonesia.

“2019 will be a very special year since it marks the milestone of 70 years of bilateral relations between Indonesia and India. The celebration of the International Day of Yoga, therefore, is significant to further strengthen the bond existing between the two countries”, added Yahya.