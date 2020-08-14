IndiGo’s Hyderabad-Aurangabad flight from August 19: Official

Another airline started a flight for Hyderabad from the central Maharashtra city last month which is operated four times a week, Salve said.
Private carrier IndiGo has decided to operate its Hyderabad-Aurangabad flight daily from August 19, director of the city airport D G Salve said on Friday.
The coronavirus-enforced lockdown in late March had led to the suspension of domestic as well as international flights and services were partially restored only in May-end.
From June 19, a flight to New Delhi from Aurangabad was made operational by IndiGo three times a week, he said.
Another airline started a flight for Hyderabad from the central Maharashtra city last month which is operated four times a week, Salve said. “An Air India flight is also operating for New Delhi twice a week,” the airport director told PTI.
“There are no more confirmations from any airline about operating more flights from this month or next month. But IndiGo will operate a Hyderabad-Aurangabad-Hyderabad flight on a daily basis from August 19,” Salve said.
