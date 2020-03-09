IndiGo, Vistara launch domestic, international flights; Check full list

You can book IndiGo flight tickets on the airline’s official website www.goIndiGo.in. You can book Vistara flight tickets at the airline’s website www.airvistara.com.

IndiGo, Vistara flights: Providing more options for travellers, IndiGo and Vistara have announced a number of domestic and international flights. While Indigo has announced the launching of as many as 26 domestic and international flights, Vistara has announced daily flights between Delhi and Colombo. Among IndiGo’s flights, several will be for the first time on the airline’s network.

IndiGo Flights: Among IndiGo’s 26 new flights, the airline has added frequencies on Delhi-Dhaka and Kolkata – Dhaka routes. The airline has also added frequency on Kolkata – Aizawl route. Apart from these, for the first time, IndiGo will operate flights on domestic routes such as Chennai – Vadodara, Lucknow – Bhopal, Chandigarh – Indore, Lucknow – Raipur, and Patna – Guwahati. All these flights will be effective from March 29.

IndiGo will operate daily flights. These daily flights are 6E 6335 Nagpur – Pune, 6E 6336 Pune – Nagpur, 6E 127 Chandigarh-Delhi, 6E 217 Delhi – Varanasi, 6E 239 Varanasi-Delhi, 6E 289 Delhi – Chandigarh, 6E 5322 Chandigarh – Mumbai, 6E 5332 Mumbai – Chandigarh, 6E 6929 Patna – Guwahati, 6E 6928 Guwahati – Patna, 6E 6056 Chandigarh – Indore, 6E 6015 Indore – Chandigarh, 6E 6603 Chennai – Vadodara, 6E 612 Vadodara – Chennai, and 6E 6558 Guwahati – Chennai.

There are flights which will be available on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. These flights are 6E 451 Lucknow – Bhopal, 6E 454 Bhopal – Lucknow, 6E 451 Lucknow – Raipur, and 6E 454 Raipur – Lucknow.

Vistara flights: Vistara has started direct flights between Delhi and Colombo. Flight number UK137 will depart from Delhi at 03.30 AM and will reach Bandaranaike International Airport (CMB) in Colombo at 7 AM. Flight number UK 138 will depart from Colombo at 3.15 PM and will reach Delhi at 6.45 PM.

Vistara flights fares: The round trip fares of Delhi-Colombo-Delhi are Rs 14, 728 (economy class), Rs 24, 587 (premium economy), and Rs 55, 448 (Business). The trip fares on Colombo-Delhi-Colombo are LKR 43,600 (Economy), LKR 50,000 (Premium Economy), and LKR 86,700 (Business).

You can book IndiGo flight tickets on the airline’s official website www.goIndiGo.in. You can book Vistara flight tickets at the airline’s website www.airvistara.com.