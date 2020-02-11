Indigo Valentine sale: Now book flight tickets at just Rs 999! Check booking, travel dates

Indigo has been carrying out numerous strategies to boost its passenger numbers.

Indigo Valentine sale: Low-cost airline IndiGo has come up with a lucrative plan for its users on Valentine’s Day. It has announced a four-day special Valentine sale for travellers across its network within India, reported news agency PTI. The travel fares under the provisions of the sale start at Rs 999. The airline will be offering one million seats on discounted fares for booking between February 11 to February 14.

The sale will be in effect for travel between March 1 to September 30, PTI reporting citing a statement from the airline. An additional 10 per cent discount will be rewarded for the passengers who will opt for pre-booking of their seats or meals. Prospective passengers who own Federal Bank accounts can avail 10 per cent cashback if they carry out their booking via Indigo website and App. Indusind Bank account holders can earn 12 per cent cashback although the reward is capped for EMI payments only.

“We are delighted to announce the four-day special sale effective from today till February 14, kickstarting Valentine’s celebrations a little early,” PTI reported the Chief Commercial Officer of IndiGo, William Boulter as saying. The sale will be available for both corporate and leisure customers.

Meanwhile, Indigo has been carrying out numerous strategies to boost its passenger numbers. The affordable carrier has launched its Hindi website to facilitate better booking experience for its passengers based in Hindi-speaking states and cities of India. Indigo, working on its vision to provide point-to-point connectivity across Tier-II and Tier-III cities has also started a connecting flight between Prayagraj and Gorakhpur.

IndiGo airlines saw its profits doubling to Rs 496 crore for the Q3 ending in December quarter as compared to Rs 185.20 crore earned in the corresponding quarter last year while Q3 Revenue rose by 25.5 per cent to Rs 9,931.70 crore according to the company’s filing at the stock exchange.