IndiGo transports 50 tonnes of pharmaceuticals, fruits, vegetables amidst lockdown

IndiGo has transported over 50 Tonnes of pharmaceuticals, fruits and vegetables from and to Singapore and Maldives. Joining India’s fight against coronavirus, IndiGo has operated three international CarGo flights, to and from Singapore and Maldives. IndiGo flights were operated on Mumbai-Male-Mumbai, Trivandrum-Male-Trivandrum on May 02, and Mumbai-Bengaluru-Singapore-Mumbai on April 30 amidst total lockdown. These three flights transported over 50 Tonnes of cargo including pharmaceuticals, fruits and vegetables in the belly and cabin. IndiGo has assured that the flights were operated while observing all precautionary measures.

“We have been successfully using our A-320 passenger aircraft in a ‘freighter mode’ helping maintain and support supply chains in and out of the country at this critical time. Having previously operated these CarGo flights to the Gulf region, we have now operated these flights to Singapore from Bangalore and to Maldives from Trivandrum and Mumbai. While flying medical supplies, fresh vegetables and other export cargo, IndiGo continues to contribute and adapt its business to the needs of the hour,” Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said. “We are grateful to the government for allowing to carry cargo in the cabin, which has enabled these operations during the lockdown period,” Dutta said in a statement.

IndiGo has a fleet of over 250 aircraft, the airline offers over 1500 daily flights and connects 63 domestic destinations and 24 international destinations.

Earlier on May 2, SpiceJet, the country’s biggest air cargo operator, operated its maiden freighter flight carrying around 17 tons of critical medical essentials from Mumbai to Bahrain. The airline deployed its Boeing 737 freighter aircraft for the assignment which departed for Bahrain. Ajay Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, “I am happy to share that we have commenced cargo operations to Bahrain and transported crucial medical supplies in our inaugural flight. SpiceJet has successfully carried over 5100 tons of cargo within and outside India since the lockdown began and we will continue to contribute with our services in transporting essential goods and supplies in the times to come.”