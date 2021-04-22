  • MORE MARKET STATS

IndiGo to temporarily suspend flights on Kolkata-Shillong route from April 23

By: |
April 22, 2021 5:43 PM

"All passengers are hereby informed that M/s Indigo Airlines @IndiGo6E has suspended their #Shillong operations from 23rd April to 30th April 2021," the airport authority here said on Twitter.

The authority also urged passengers to contact the airline for any query on the rescheduling of flights or refund for the tickets.The authority also urged passengers to contact the airline for any query on the rescheduling of flights or refund for the tickets.

Private carrier IndiGo will suspend its daily flights between Kolkata and Shillong for eight days, starting from Friday, airport officials said. The reason for the suspension of operations by the airline was not cited but sources in the Shillong Airport authority on Thursday said the decision was taken in view of the COVID-19 situation.

“All passengers are hereby informed that M/s Indigo Airlines @IndiGo6E has suspended their #Shillong operations from 23rd April to 30th April 2021,” the airport authority here said on Twitter.

Related News

The authority also urged passengers to contact the airline for any query on the rescheduling of flights or refund for the tickets.

IndiGo officials could not be reached for comments on the suspension.

The airline operates its flights to Shillong only from Kolkata. The budget carrier had resumed its operation on this route in February this year after remaining closed for almost 10 months due to COVID-19, the official said, adding that the “passenger load has improved to 90 per cent”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. IndiGo to temporarily suspend flights on Kolkata-Shillong route from April 23
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Shri Amarnath Shrine Board suspends registration of Amarnath yatra due to COVID
2Australia to reduce number of flights from India by 30 per cent due to a coronavirus spike
3UK’s Heathrow Airport refuses to allow extra flights from India ahead of ‘red list’ ban