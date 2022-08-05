IndiGo to let passengers disembark from 3 doors

In a global first, India’s largest carrier IndiGo on Thursday introduced a new three-point disembarkation process which will enable the passengers to exit the aircraft from three doors. The new process will be carried out from two forward and one rear exit ramps, IndiGo said on the occasion of its 16th anniversary.

“…At IndiGo, we constantly and dynamically keep reinventing our internal standards to enable a hassle-free customer experience as well as contributing to operational efficiencies for all stakeholders including airport operators and ground handling companies,” said Ronojoy Dutta, CEO, IndiGo.

The system will allow the airline to save five-six minutes, leading to a quicker turnaround of planes. It usually takes 13-14 minutes for all passengers to get off an A321 aircraft. The new system will bring this down to seven-eight minutes.

The airline will initially implement the new process on A320 and A321 fleet for flights arriving at Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru airports. “… Adding a third ramp for disembarkation is a simple yet effective way to complete a smooth travel experience for our customers,” said Sanjeev Ramdas, executive vice president, IndiGo.

InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of IndiGo, on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,064.26 crore for the three months to June, owing to headwinds caused by the depreciating rupee and higher fuel prices. However, it was successful in narrowing down its loss from Rs 3,174.18 crore witnessed in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue from operations increased 327.52% y-o-y to Rs 12,855.29 crore. The total income rose 310.65% y-o-y to Rs 13,018.81 crore, its highest ever in a quarter. Its total expenses during the April-June period climbed 121.97% y-o-y to Rs 14,083.05 crore.