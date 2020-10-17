  • MORE MARKET STATS

IndiGo to charge Rs 100 for check-in at airport counters

By: |
October 17, 2020 5:30 PM

The low-cost carrier said it is committed to take all precautionary measures for a contactless and hassle-free travel experience for its customers.

"IndiGo has introduced a service fee of INR 100 for check-in at the airport counters effective October 17, 2020," said the statement.

IndiGo will charge a passenger Rs 100 service fee if he or she wants to check-in at the airport counters from Saturday onwards, the airline said in a statement.

The aviation ministry had in May made it mandatory for passengers to do web check-in so as to reduce touch points at the airport amid the coronavirus pandemic. Once web check-in is done, the online boarding pass is issued by the airline to the passenger.

“IndiGo has introduced a service fee of INR 100 for check-in at the airport counters effective October 17, 2020,” said the statement.

“We encourage all passengers to web check-in as per the Government directive, using our website or mobile app. The check-in fee at the airport counters is applicable on all bookings made, starting from today i.e. October 17, 2020,” it noted.

Scheduled domestic passenger services resumed in India on May 25 after a gap of two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country since March 23 due to the pandemic.

