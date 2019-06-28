IndiGo ticket cancellation charges 2019: Airline makes big change in ticket cancellation policy! Read details

IndiGo said ticket cancellation charges and ticket changes charge for domestic flights have now fixed at Rs 3,500 and Rs 3,000 respectively if it was done within three days of the flight’s departure.

IndiGo ticket cancellation policy, cancellation charges 2019: Attention fliers, IndiGo has increased its fees for cancellation and changes by Rs 500. The move was effective from June 27 midnight onwards. The revised rule is applicable to cancellation and particulars changes, which are done in a three-day period before the flight’s departure.

IndiGo ticket cancellation details, IndiGo ticket cancellation fees: IndiGo said that while revision only applies if the change or cancellation is made within 0-3 days of the travel dates, the ticket cancellation charges remain the same in case a passenger is making the change for four or more days in advance of the travel dates.

However, if someone cancels and does make changes on a domestic ticket at any time apart from the three-day period, the fees for cancellation and changes would be Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,500 respectively, the airline was quoted as saying by PTI. Earlier, IndiGo used to charge Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,500 for cancellation and detail changes on domestic flight tickets.

IndiGo has also announced ticket cancellation and changes charges for international flights. Flights flying within the Indian sub-continent, the fees are Rs 3,500 and Rs 3,000 respectively, if it is done within the three-day period before the flight’s departure. If the cancellation and changes on tickets are done on any other time period apart from the mentioned three-day period, charges of Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,500 respectively would be levied on passengers.

For the flights to South East, Middle East and rest of Asia, ticket cancellation and changes charges are Rs 5,000 respectively if done within the three-day period before departure. Those, who will cancel or make changes apart from the three-day period, will have to pay Rs 4,500.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri informed in Parliament that 62,958 of IndiGo passengers were affected due to flight cancellations from January to May this year and the airline paid a total compensation amount of Rs 12.14 lakh to these passengers.