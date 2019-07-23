Indigo starts daily flight-services to Shillong, Meghalaya! Check schedule

A total number of 7 new flights have been launched in the Kolkata-Shillong and Kolkata-Raipur routes

Indigo Flights to Shillong: Exploring picturesque hills and verdant valleys of North-east becomes easier! Budget airline IndiGo has started daily flight connectivity to Meghalaya and has chosen Shillong Airport (SHL) as its 54th domestic destination. It has started daily flights between Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport (CCU) in Kolkata and Shillong Airport under Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)-UDAN scheme. Apart from this, there will be new IndiGo flights between Kolkata and Swami Vivekananda Airport (RPR) in Raipur.

Shillong, located in Meghalaya, attracts tourist for its ethereal beauty from across India and around the world. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma took the IndiGo’s inaugural flight from Kolkata to Shillong along with his delegates. “We are delighted to inaugurate our flights from Kolkata to Shillong and Raipur. Kolkata-Shillong is an RCS route, which will significantly increase connectivity and tourist traffic in the north-eastern region. With this expansion, we hope to create more affordable, point-to-point connectivity for our passengers. IndiGo will continue to offer an on-time, courteous and hassle-free service and affordable flying experience always,” Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo, William Boulter said.

Indigo flight Kolkata-Shillong, Kolkata-Raipur schedule:

A total number of 7 new flights have been launched in the Kolkata-Shillong and Kolkata-Raipur routes. Flight number 6E 7268 leaves Kolkata at 9.15 am and reaches Raipur 11.10 am on a daily basis. Flight number 6E 7986 departs from Raipur at 12.00 pm and arrives in Kolkata at 2.25 pm on a daily basis except for Tuesday. Flight number 6E 7986 leaves from Raipur at 12 pm and arrives in Kolkata at 2.15 pm on every Tuesday.

Flight number 6E 7986 leaves from Kolkata at 2.45 pm and arrives in Shillong at 4.25 pm. Flight number 6E 7987 leaves from Shillong at 4.45 pm and arrives in Kolkata at 6.30 pm. Flight number 6E 7987 leaves from Kolkata at 7.00 pm and arrives in Raipur at 8.55 pm. Flight number 6E 7265 leaves from Raipur at 9.15 pm and arrives in Kolkata at 11.15 pm.

IndiGo has designed new flights to cater to business and leisure travellers at affordable rates. IndiGo has a fleet of over 200 aircraft, the airline offers around 1400 daily flights and connects 55 domestic destinations and 17 international destinations.